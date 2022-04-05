NPFL: Hero Lager Goads Enyimba to Victory in Aba

Sunday Okobi

In a bid to intensify support for domestic football, and meet consumer passion points, Premium Lager beer, Hero, has drummed support for Enyimba Football Club as the People’s Elephant came out victorious when they locked horns with Wikki Tourists last weekend.

The proud beer supporter of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) teams in the South-east region began the sponsorship since November last year.

Football fans in Aba and neighbouring towns thronged the Aba Stadium to watch the two-time CAF Champions League winner, Enyimba of Aba, overcome the formidable Wikki Tourists team 2-0. The match had the fans on their toes in excitement till the end of the game.

Some fans in their jubilation sang with the name, “O’Mpa”, which is what Hero Lager is called in the Eastern part of the country. Hero Lager’s sponsorship team list includes Enyimba FC; Enugu Rangers International; Abia Warriors; Ifeanyi Uba FC, and Heartland FC.

According to the Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc, Tolulope Adedeji, “Hero Lager remains committed to supporting and promoting culture and the values of sports, business, and entrepreneurship as a roadmap to leaving a lasting legacy.

“There is no football club without a history and culture behind it. Hero Lager is a brand that is committed to preserving rich cultural heritage, be it in business, tradition, or football.”

“As a forward-thinking brand, Hero Lager has invested in several pro-Southeastern activities such as Igba Boi, which has seen so many business-oriented young men and women get grants, training, and mentorship to start and grow their businesses. A lot of youths from the Southeast have also benefited from the annual Kickstart initiative that will soon be activated for the 2022 edition.”

The Aba stadium was visibly branded with Hero Lager colours and logos while members of Enyimba Supporters Club donned the Hero Lager branded T-shirts as they cheered the Elephants to victory.

