Nigeria Needs Local Contractors to Sustain Railway, Says Akpoviroro

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Nigerian UK based railway expert, who is a former London Underground specialist, James Akpoviroro has said local content, especially involvement of skilled Nigerians remain sacrosanct to the sustainability of ongoing investment in rail infrastructure in the country.

Akpoviroro insisted that the government must avoid the current situation of some key infrastructure like the Ajaokuta Steel Company by ensuring that Nigerians are carried along in the development of railways in the country.

Speaking in Abuja, the experts said such a situation could help the country reduce cost, retain foreign exchange in the country and reduce contracts cost, especially the maintenance of existing railway infrastructure.

He also maintained that the move would lower cost, transfer technology and retain current spending on railways in the country.

Akpoviroro noted that the Federal Government would be on a safer side if Nigerian railway experts are carried along to ensure sustainability of the investment being made on railway development in the country.

Recall that Nigeria has been investing massively in railways, planning to connect the country by rail line as part of measures to fast track industrial development. While the Abuja- Kaduna line has been in operation, Abuja Metro Rail, the 327km Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri Rail which started in 1987, was completed in 2020. The 156km Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge Railway with an extension to Lagos Port, funded by the Export-Import Bank of China has also been running. A $2bn internationally-funded line is expected to connect the country’s north to neighbouring Niger while the $3bn line linking Port Harcourt to Maiduguri in the north has also been on the table.

Apkoviroro said Nigeria has not done badly in the effort to overhaul railways in the country but stressed that the involvement of local experts remained sacrosanct.

Urging Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi to surround himself with Nigerian railway experts, Akpoviroro said such a move would address maintenance related issues and create a futuristic approach.

“Railway business is vast, it’s a big source of employment and we need to put our people in. We have them locally and internationally and it is high time we bring them together to lower cost and create a sustainable maintenance plan,” he said.

Pointing to the dilemma on the Ajaokuta Steel Company and other similar projects, Akpoviroro, who spent over three decades working on rail projects at London Underground, UK leading rail line noted that building local experts could lower cost of construction and maintenance of rail projects in Nigeria.

Considering the funding challenges facing the sector, Akpoviroro noted that the Federal Government must find a way to open the sector to the private sector.

“Instead of always going abroad to look for loan, let’s look inward and bring Nigerians with technical and financial strength on board. We can’t build a railway in a day. We need to do it gradually.

“If the private sector in Nigeria is considered, there are lots of experts, if you give them the green light that the government will be sincere and consistent, most of the experts abroad would relocate,” he said.

According to him, there must be a maintenance plan, there must be people employed that must check the track at night when trains stop running and even during the day while trains run at intervals.

“There should be people employed that are being paid salary for that, that’s how it works, it doesn’t work by running a train everyday and you expect it to continue like that, this things break, wear and tear,” Akpoviroro said.

Speaking on vandalism of rail tracks, he noted that the government must improve on security, adding that it must get to a point where the entire railway line must be fenced.

