NASS Cannot Amend the Constitution through the Back Door (Part 3)

Introduction

We conclude our discourse on Section 84(12) today.

The Supremacy of the Constitution

I commend the judgement of Justice Evelyn Anyadike landmark, for protecting the sanctity of the Constitution – the fons et origo; the grundnorm; which I have always described as the Oba, Eze and Emir of our laws. The Constitution constitutes the birth certificate of a nation. It highlights a Nation’s sovereignty and dignity.

The supremacy of the Constitution as against all other laws and Acts, is provided for in Section 1(1) and 1(3). By virtue of Section 1(3) thereof,

“if any other law is inconsistent with the provisions of this Constitution, this Constitution shall prevail, and that other to the extent of the inconsistency be void”.

This supremacy has been severally emphasised in a plethora of cases. In UGBOJI v STATE (2017) LPELR-43427(SC), the Nigerian Apex Court, per Amiru Sanusi, JSC (Pp. 23-23, paras B-D), held thus:

“My lords, permit me to reiterate that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, had by Section One, made provision to emphasise or assert its supremacy. By that provision, any law/statute or provisions thereof that runs riot and violent to the provisions of the Constitution, or is in conflict with the constitutional provision, is null and void to the extent of inconsistency. See A.G. ONDO STATE v A.G. OF THE FEDERATION AND ORS (2002) 9 NWLR (Pt 772) 226.”

Consequently, where the provisions of the Constitution conflict with the provisions of Acts or Bills passed by the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly, the former prevails. See also the cases of OLAGBENRO & ORS v OLAYIWOLA & ORS (2014) LPELR-22597(CA); A.G. ABIA STATE v A.G. FEDERATION (2006) 16 NWLR (Pt. 1005) page 265 at pages 290 and 291; AINABEBHOLO v EDO STATE UNIVERSITY WORKERS FARMERS MULTI-PURPOSE CO-OPERATIVE SOCIETY LTD. & ANR. (2007) 2 NWLR (Part 1017) page 33 at page 50, paragraph G and P, 151 paragraphs C-D.

Indeed, the Apex Court has held in ISHOLA v AJIBOYE (1994) 6 NWLR (Pt 352) 506, that the Constitution is not only supreme when another law is inconsistent with it, but also when another law seeks to compete with it in an area already covered by the Constitution. This is called the doctrine of covering the field. See AG, ONDO v AG, FEDERATION (2002) 9 NWLR (Pt 772) 222; AG, OGUN STATE v AG, FEDERATION (1982) 1-2 SC 7; SARAKI v FRN (2016) LPELR-40013(SC); INEC v BALARABE MUSA (2003) 3 NWLR (Pt 806) 72; NWANGWU v UKACHUKWU & ANOR (2000) LPELR-6913(CA).

Consequently, it is clear that Section 84(12) is loudly unconstitutional, null, void, of no effect whatsoever, and was dead on arrival. As dead as dodo! This is because the Electoral Act 2022, in Section 84(12), imposed fresh hurdles on the part of political appointees to contest elections during their party Congresses and Conventions. The section is a direct frontal attack on, and confrontation with the sanctity and supremacy of the Constitution. In that respect therefore, Justice Anyadike was correct to have struck down the section.

It must also be emphasised here that the Constitution reserves the right to expressly make provisions, and such provisions are usually interpreted literally.

An Act, Bill or even courts, cannot read into, or add words to the Constitution, nor subtract from it. As a result, the golden latin maxim of Expressio Unius Est Exclusion Alterius – the explicit mention of one thing is the exclusion of another – applies to the Constitution. The Constitution has expressly provided for factors that disqualify aspirants who seek to contest elections in Nigeria. See PORTS AND CARGO HANDLINGS SERVICES CO LTD & ORS v MIGFO (NIG) LTD & ANOR (2012) LPELR-9725(SC); EHUWA v ONDO STATE INDEPENDENT ELECTORAL COMMISSION & ORS (2006) LPELR-1056(SC); and, WEST AFRICAN UTILITIES METERING & SERVICES LTD v AKWA IBOM PROPERTY AND INVESTMENTS CO LTD (2019) LPELR-47089(CA).

The NASS has no vires to add to, or subtract from same. Consequently, Section 84(12) of the amended Electoral Act is patently null and void, unconstitutional, unlawful, and of no effect whatsoever. I thank Justice Evelyn Anyadike for giving it a well deserved burial, through her refreshing judgemen

