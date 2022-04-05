NAPIMS Gets ISO 22301 Certification, Emerges First Public Institution to Achieve Feat

Emmanuel Addeh

The National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has received the ISO 22301, a quality assurance certification.

During the presentation in Abuja, the organisation stated that it is the first government institution in Africa to receive the certification.

The ISO 22301 is the international standard for Business Continuity Management and published by the International Organisation for Standardisation.

Speaking during the presentation of the ISO 22301 certificate to the National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS) and the launch of the Electronic Materials Management Solution (E-MMS) in Abuja, the NNPC Group Managing Director, Mallam Mele Kyari, said the development would spur the unit to respond to emerging challenges.

Kyari lauded the NNPC upstream directorate and NAPIMS for the feat, adding that its planned transition into a Companies and Allied Matters (CAMA) organisation would ensure that its businesses and procedures would be duly certified in line with best practices.

In his comments, Group Executive Director, Upstream, Mr Adokiye Tombomieye, described the new platform as an end-to-end automated inventory management system developed to manage inventory, materials, auctioning and asset disposal.

He added that the deployment of the e-MMS would support its cost inventory initiatives and ensure seamless cross inventory and offer online direct payment gateway for items purchased from the auction platform.

The Group General Manager, NAPIMS, Mr Bala Wunti, in his remarks, said during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company developed a Business Continuity Plan initiative to eliminate disruption in its business operation and cash flow.

Wunti said it also launched the Nigeria Upstream Cost Optimisation Programme (NOCOP), which has markedly reduced the cost of operations.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Mr Simbi Wabote, urged the nation to begin to assimilate the fact that the NNPC will soon begin to operate like a private organisation, with little government interference.

