NAPE Seeks Collaboration to Bridge Skills, Knowledge Gap in Petroleum Sector

Peter Uzoho

The Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) has called for collaboration between oil and gas practitioners, oil companies and university lecturers and students in order to address some gaps existing in the country’s oil and gas sector.

The association stated that the lack of high-quality workforce needed for Nigeria’s energy transition has been a nagging concern for the industry and the academia hence the need for collaboration.

It added that the situation was further exacerbated by talent flight and the high level of competition for the relatively few skilled and well-trained professionals.

NAPE made the call in a communique issued at the end of its 15th NAPE-University Assistance Programme (UAP) Leadership Forum held in Port Harcourt, on the theme: Bridging the Industry-Academia Gap: Consolidating the Gains of the Past and Projecting into the Future.”

The forum was conceived to provide a platform and ambience for students studying the geosciences in Nigerian tertiary institutions for the exchange of technical knowledge, exhibition of new technologies and industry/ academia collaboration.

Stressing the need to bridge the industry-wide gap through moving from “think-tank” to “do-tank, the body called for the establishment of critical Research and Development (R&D) outfits that should primarily provide academic and industrial establishments a fulcrum for sustainable support and innovations are missing.

In the communique jointly signed by NAPE President, Dr James Edet and the Publicity Secretary, Tunbosun Afolayan, the association canvassed for the bridging of the gap between the old and new generations of workforce in the areas of grounded knowledge, Artificial Intelligence, and innovations in order to avoid knowledge loss and stimulate energy growth.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

