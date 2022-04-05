NAF Advocates Special Funding for Surveyor General’s Office

Emmanuel Addeh

Chief Intelligence of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Vice-Marshal Abubakar Liman, has advocated special funding for the seamless operations of the Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGoF).

Speaking when he led a team of officers on a courtesy visit to the Surveyor General of the Federation (SGoF), Abudulganiyu Adebomehin in Abuja, the top military officer said that this is due to the peculiar nature and relevance of its activities to national security, unity and development.

He said the purpose of his visit was to seek areas of further collaboration with OSGoF because of its expertise, skills and data required to aid NAF in its operations.

He solicited synergy of relevant authorities especially for the war against insecurity.

“Security is everyone’s business. War is a national assignment, which requires the support of every citizen,” a statement by the Head of Press and Public Relations, OSGoF, Micheal Abu, quoted him as saying.

Liman reiterated the significance of the role of OSGoF in the war against criminality in the country, pointing out that the usual annual budgeting system could hardly suffice for the proper funding of the enormous activities of the office.

In his response, the SGoF, Adebomehin said OSGoF, an extra-ministerial establishment of the Nigerian government, as the apex mapping arm and responsible for implementing the survey coordination act of the country was ready to provide all resources at its disposal for the success of the operations of NAF and other arms of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

