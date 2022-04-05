Long Wait for Food Safety, Quality Bill

Gilbert Ekugbe writes that Nigeria needs the passage of Food Safety and Quality Bill into law to protect consumers’ health and improve the acceptability of Nigerian foods at the international market.

In June 2018, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved a draft of the Food Safety and Quality Bill (FSQB) to reduce the incidence of food-borne illnesses and address the high level of rejection of Nigeria’s non-oil export in the international market. Since then, not much has changed as stakeholders in the food industry have continued to push for the speedy passage of the bill into law. But it seemed the call has continued to fall on deaf ears.

Ordinarily, an agrarian economy like Nigeria ought to have a bill that would address quality issues and lack of consumer confidence on locally produced foods, especially those going to the international market where quality is not compromised.

At a breakfast meeting that was organised by the Nigeria America Chamber of Commerce (NACC), agricultural stakeholders lamented over the delay of a bill that would address so many challenges hindering the nation’s agricultural food supply chain, noting that the bill should be prioritised to achieve an all-inclusive economy while also safeguarding public health and attaining food security.

The Counselor for Agricultural Affairs, US Consulate, Mr. Gerald Smith, said a major player like Nigeria cannot be without a food safety bill. Smith called on stakeholders in the agricultural sector to push for the implementation of the food safety bill.

He said: “You cannot have an agro sector without a food safety bill. The bill in the National assembly waiting for implementation is a major constrain. We know that it might not happen in this regime with the elections happening next year. We will not have a food safety law come into play next year. Beyond that, with the next government coming in, there is need to collaborate and join forces so that Nigeria can have a food safety law in place,” he advised.

In the same vein, during an experts/stakeholders workshop organised by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) in Abuja, the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, NESG, Mr. Laoye Jaiyeola, stated the urgent need to pass the bill into law if food production, processing, packaging, health, and profit making would be harnessed.

Jaiyeola said: “You all know that lifting people out of poverty is one of the things that is very primary to Mr. President and reaching to the people in rural communities is another thing that is important to him, so that is why we are joining hand to bring everybody together so that is the focus of passing this bill. But unfortunately, despite the work that our people put in, we are turned back there from overseas because of the quality of our exports.

“What we are trying to do is to make National Assembly realise that this bill is very important to our national interest and if there is anything that we all need to work together with stakeholders to cross our ‘Ts’ and dot our ‘Is,’ let’s do it together.”

The proposed FSQB

Section 17 of the bill will serve as a major panacea to sanitising and safeguarding the health of Nigerians by instilling quality control and responsibility in the food business space and compel operators to prioritise the health and safety of Nigerians when the bill is passed into law, and also gives Nigerians the confidence to consume food from business outfits.

Meanwhile, Section 18 of Part 5 of the proposed law intended to solve the problem of traceability, and it reads in subsections 1, 2, 3, and 4 respectively: “Food and feed business operators shall establish measures for tracing of food-producing animals, food or feed and any other substance intended to be, or expected to be, incorporated into a food at all stages of production, processing and distribution, including packaging materials.”

Food or feed business operators shall put in place systems and procedures to identify any business operator; a-from whom they have received a food-producing animal, food or feed or any substance intended to be, or expected to be, incorporated into a food or feed; and b-to whom their products have been supplied.

“Food or feed business operators shall ensure that the information set out in sub-section (2) of this section is recorded and made available to the relevant competent authority on demand. Food or feed which is placed on the market or is likely to be placed on the market shall be labeled or otherwise identified through relevant documentation or other information to ensure its traceability.

The bill also made content inspection paramount in Section 22 subsections 1 and 2, said that inspections for official control of safety of food and feed shall include an investigation by an authorised officer into; a, -the state and use which is made of the site, establishment, offices, plant surroundings, means of transport, machinery and equipment of food and feed business operators, particularly in relation to license conditions specified under Section 15 of this Act; b-raw materials, ingredients, technology aids, and other products used for the preparation and production of food and feed; c-semi-finished food and feed; d-finished food and feed products; e-materials and articles intended to come into contact with food and feed; f-cleaning and maintenance products and processes and pesticides used by food and feed business operators in the course of their business; g-processes used for the manufacture or processing of food and feed; h-labeling and presentation of food; i-preservation methods.”

The operations enumerated in sub-section (1) of this section may, where necessary, be supplemented by: a-interviews with the food or feed business operator and with persons in the food or feed business; b- the reading of values recorded by measuring instruments installed by the undertaking; c- measurements carried out by the relevant competent authority, with its own instruments, or with instruments installed by the undertaking; or e-information contained in written and documentary material held by food or feed business operators.

The bill also pointed in Section 23 under sub-sections 1 and 2 that, “persons who handle food, or materials which come into contact with food shall be subject to a hygiene inspection. The inspection referred to in sub-section 1 of this Section shall establish whether such persons comply with regulations concerning periodic medical examinations, technical qualification, health status, personal cleanliness and clothing.

Food safety is everyone’s business

According to FAO, every year, nearly one in ten people in the world (an estimated 600 million people) fall ill and 420,000 die after eating food that was contaminated by bacteria, viruses, parasites or chemical substances.

Unsafe food also hinders development in many low- and middle-income economies, which lose around $ 95 billion in productivity associated with illness, disability, and premature death suffered by workers.

FAO and World Health Organisation (WHO) underlined the importance of everyone’s access to safe, nutritious and sufficient food, and that safe food is critical to promoting health and ending hunger, two of the primary aims of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Safe food allows for suitable intake of nutrients and contributes to a healthy life. Safe food production improves sustainability by enabling market access and productivity, which drives economic development and poverty alleviation, especially in rural areas.

Investment in consumer food safety education has the potential to reduce food-borne disease and return savings of up to $10 for each dollar invested.

Food safety facts

An estimated 600 million people, almost 1 in 10 people in the world, fall ill after eating contaminated food and 420 000 die every year. Moreover, children aged under five carry 40 per cent of the food-borne disease burden, with 125 000 deaths every year.

Food-borne illnesses are caused by bacteria, viruses, parasites or chemical substances entering the body through contaminated food or water. They impede socioeconomic development by straining health care systems and harming national economies, tourism and trade.

The value of trade in food is $1.6 trillion, which is approximately 10 per cent of total annual trade globally. Recent estimates indicate that the impact of unsafe food costs low- and middle-income economies around $95 billion in lost productivity each year. Improving hygiene practices in the food and agricultural sectors helps to reduce the emergence and spread of antimicrobial resistance along the food chain and in the environment.

