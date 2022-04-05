Lagos Inaugurates Poultry Pens in Public Schools

The Lagos government has inaugurated poultry pens in five public primary schools under the Lagos State Agriculture Education Programme (LASAEP).

The construction of the poultry pens in schools is to introduce youths to farming. The inauguration occurred simultaneously at Obele Primary School, Itire; Community Primary School ii Egan, Alimosho; Roman Catholic Primary School, Ipakodo; and Methodist Primary School, Gberigbe.

LASAEP is a programme approved by the governor to complement the efforts of UBEC in revamping agricultural education. Six schools benefitted from the construction of the pens with the supply of birds as encapsulated under the ‘catch them young’ mantra.

While five pens have been completed and being commissioned, the poultry pen at Christ Central Primary School, Mushin LGEA, is still under construction.

Speaking at Obele Primary School, Itire, Surulere, the Executive Chairman LASUBEB, Wahab Alawiye-King explained that the UBEC Agricultural Education Training Programme (AETP) initiative to 51 schools has been vibrant and attractive to learners in 11 Local Government Education Authorities ( LGEA), with different enterprises such as crop farming, fishery, animal husbandry and poultry.

He said the involvement of pupils in farming would not only contribute to economic development but also resuscitate agriculture in the learning environment and promote agric-prenuership in the state.

The Poultry Pen Consultant, Mr. Abidemi Iwajomo, stated that the positive interest shown by the pupils has projected a greener pasture in farming and urged the pupils not to rest on their oars in acquiring farming skills.

