Lagos Governorship: Can Jandor Upset the Apple Cart?

Since 1999, there has never being a serious challenge to the governorship seat of Lagos state which has been held by one party. Segun James submits that there may indeed be a challenge for the first time

He has never hidden the fact that his eyes are set on the State House at Alausa, Ikeja as his destination. But among several politicians in Lagos, his ambition was considered inordinate as he has to contend with the lordship of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Worse still, he belonged to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos where Tinubu is not only the national leader of the party, but holds the party at the state level with an iron fist and determines who becomes the Governor in the state. If this scenario seems strange, then, welcome to the world of Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known in the state political circuit as Jandor.

Jandor is the promoter of the Lagos4Lagos Movement. A political group which champions the need for an indigenous native son of the state to be allowed to take a

shot at the governorship in the state.

Although the Lagos 4Lagos movement does not seek to isolate other Nigerians or other Yoruba people from the governance of the state, it just wants equity to be served. Since 1999, no indigene or native of the state has ever been governor.

The movement has surprisingly good gained momentum in the state, a situation which pitched Jandor against the leadership of the APC at the state. But after a fierce battle for the control of the party’s apparatus, Jandor and his Lagos4Lagos Movement was forced forced to leave the APC.

The real surprising thing about Jandor’s movement out of the APC is that it lasted so long. He had been at loggerheads with the leadership of the party in the state, becoming like a pest who was tolerated because nobody could do anything to him. What’s more, he had the support of some disgruntled elements in the party who saw him as a rallying point not only to challenge the leadership of Tinubu but to challenge and change the status quo.

His leaving the party is seen as good riddance by the mainstream element, the fact that he survived so long shows him as a force.

Today, they have moved to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which had been comatose due to internal crisis, rivalry among the leaders and dwindling membership. This was the situation in the PDP until the Lagos4Lagos Movement enter the party and gave it a breath of life.

This is the time in the political cycle when politicians get top billing. After all, the season is here and it is the make-or-break period for many a ambitious politician.

Jandor formally declared his intention to vie for the Lagos governorship seat under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election.

Jandor made the declaration at an elaborate event witnessed by PDP big wigs across the state. The declaration comes days after he, along other Lagos PDP chieftains obtained the Nomination and Expression of Interest forms at the Wadata Plaza, national headquarters of the PDP.

He became the first aspirant to purchase the Lagos Nomination Form among the aspirants in the PDP as he formally confirmed his readiness to contest the party’s ticket.

Said he “On Sunday, the 20th day of March, I will let Lagosians into a story of our journey thus far. That day, I will be speaking to what we intend doing differently in our quest to birth a wealthy Lagos in truth. It will be a day Lagosians will have a rethink, and reject offer of another puppet as Governor come 2023.

“It is time for Lagos to have a Governor with emotional intelligence, the one who knows and understand Lagos like the back of his hands; a Governor that values the well being of Lagos residents irrespective of their post cod; a Governor that will ensure ease of doing business as against the one that shuts markets where petty traders earn their daily living on the directive of an over-bearing Iyaloja.

“We will change the face of governance in Lagos with tech savvy young men and women, befitting of a state with mega-city status like ours. Join me as I declare to run for office of Governor of Lagos State for the 2023 election under the platform of the PDP. PDP…power to the people!”

In an emotional remark, Jandor went down memory lane to trace his humble beginnings as a young lad in Mushin where he struggled through dint of hardwork to start a career in broadcast journalism before veering off into media consultancy and later as a successful serial entrepreneur.

Jandor also recalled the early moments of the seven year journey that has transformed into a political behemoth: “We knew from the onset that we had to be independent and that called for our grassroots mobilization drive. We created the necessary implosion within the APC to weaken the party’s structure and the result is what we see today.”

Speaking on the forthcoming governorship primary slated for May 21, Jandor re-affirmed his commitment to win while working harmoniously with everyone in the party.

He said:”Every other aspirant in PDP is qualified and so what is important is to win for the party. Our concern must be to win Lagos for PDP. Let’s put our best foot forward and send APC packing in 2023″.

He also dismissed insinuations that he was in the PDP to hijack the party. While debunking wild speculation that he would decamp to the APC after winning the Guber election, Jandor noted that there was no basis for anyone to express fears on Jandor sidelining the party chieftains if he wins the party. He restated that only a united PDP with implosion created in APC by Jandor can defeat the APC.

Speaking further, Jandor berated the APC-LED Lagos government for shortchanging the state in terms of development and governance despite the huge revenue accrued to it in the last two decades.

Apparently responding to the plight of physically challenged people in the state as expressed by Raji Barnabas, a people with disabilities(PWD) thought leader and a Lagos4Lagos State Ex-Officio who bemoaned the fate of the physically challenged people in Lagos, Jandor revealed that he would create a ministry of Disabilities to cater for People with disabilities in the state. He also promised a free and compulsory primary and secondary education in the state when elected Governor come 2023.

In his homily, former chaplain of the state house, Rev Funsho Awe noted that it was time for Lagosians to take their destinies in their hands. The cleric urged the people to rally round the aspiration of the Lagos4Lagos convener to free the state from over two decades of Godfatherism and autocracy.

Chairman of N’digbo in Lagos4Lagos, Dr. Jonathan Nnaji stated that the Igbo people in Lagos are ardent believers of the political philosophy of Jandor. He added that the N’digbo in Lagos have never had it promising to have an Igbo friendly governor led by Jandor under the PDP, a traditional party for the N’digbo. He expressed confidence that a PDP led Government will reverse the draconian policies of the present APC led Government that are mostly unfavourable to o

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

