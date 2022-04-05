IoD Task Members on Good Corporate Governance

Gilbert Ekugbe

The Institute of Directors (IoD) has charged its new and old members on upholding good corporate governance and be guided by the code of ethics of the Institute at all levels in their workplaces and in their business affairs.

The president and Chairman of Council, IoD Nigeria, Mrs. Ije Jidenma, at the induction ceremony for its new members, said the success of any organisation rests squarely on the performance, competence and integrity of its directors, stressing that the advocacy role of its institute is hinged on the entrenchment of best practices.

According to her, these inductees have successfully scaled through all necessary requirements and processes and they have also participated in the compulsory Company Direction Course I (CDC 1) of the Institute, which has exposed them to corporate governance principles and best practices, to further improve their capacities to deliver on their mandates as directors.

“Let me start by acknowledging that the quality of the membership of any professional organization generally defines its influence and relevance. I am therefore elated to welcome the impressive array of eminent directors who have applied and have been found worthy of the membership of IoD Nigeria and are ready to be inducted today as new members of our great Institute,” she said.

She added that IoD Nigeria is the national champion of good corporate governance, saying that its pride is in its members who are dedicated and well-positioned to always manifest an uncommon ability to direct and lead their organisations in accordance with the principles of good corporate governance and sound business ethics.

