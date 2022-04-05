Insecurity and Nigeria’s Borders

Introduction

That Government has failed in its primary purpose to protect the lives and property of Nigerians, is a given. Sadly, this assertion is no longer disputable; it is a fact that is now able to hold water, because it has been established and proven repeatedly over the past few years. See Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended)(the Constitution). This fact was once again demonstrated beyond a shadow of doubt, with what the terrorists/kidnappers did to Nigeria and Nigerians in Kaduna last week; that whichever way we choose to look at it, we are not safe – whether at home, in school, at the airport or in whichever form we choose to travel to Kaduna. This is scary, because what happened in Kaduna can be replicated in most parts of the country. That the terrorists were even able to carry out another attack on the Train Station immediately after that of the train, shows the level of their confidence and disdain for our security agencies.

Reasonable Concerns



Personally, I have never travelled on a Nigerian train for safety reasons. Aside from the fact that people have been caught vandalising the train tracks, to resell them etc (including a Special Assistant to one of the Northern Governors – I saw a news clip of his arrest alongside a group of other individuals, including a Chinese national some months ago); I felt that the vandalisation could easily lead to the derailment of the train, especially if the tracks are tampered with in deserted locations where it may go unnoticed, especially as there are no sensors on the tracks. The fact that the train travels through lonely, bushy and unmanned areas which have been taken over by terrorists, bandits and kidnappers, therefore made train travel totally unattractive to me. What if the train broke down in a deserted place along its route? Passengers would be sitting ducks, for these vicious criminals to have a field day attacking. And, experience has shown that when these criminals attack, they come in extremely large numbers, certainly more than the number of security agents that would be assigned to any one train, making it easy to overwhelm commuters.



The point is, if I can think of these scenarios, why couldn’t the Government share the same thoughts, and if they did, why didn’t take appropriate precautionary measures to protect the trains? The first question to pose is, how do you put in place measures to repel possible attacks from those that you know will certainly outnumber you in physical presence and weaponry? By recruiting more security agents, upgrading your weaponry, and employment of technology like surveillance devices to monitor activities on the train routes, sensors on the tracks etc.

Maimuna Ibrahim’s Interview on Arise TV



Last Thursday, I watched an interview on Arise TV’s ‘Morning Show’, of a young lady, Ms Maimuna Ibrahim, who was one of the victims of the terrible incident of Monday, March 21, 2022 which involved a Kaduna bound train a few kilometres from the Rigasa Train Station, Kaduna. There’s no need to rehash the attack, as television and social media have been awash with details of what transpired that fateful day. To be able to describe Ms Ibrahim who sustained a gunshot wound in her thigh as ‘lucky’ even after such a traumatic experience (unlike young Dr Chinelo Megafu who died as a result of her gunshot injuries – may her soul and the souls of all those who lost their lives in that ghastly attack, rest in perfect peace. Amen), since Ms Ibrahim not only survived the attack, but escaped being kidnapped.



What struck me about Ms Ibrahim’s account, was her description of some of the attackers she saw. She said they were young men, possibly between the age of 18 and 22; they wore some kind of head scarf or head gear – maybe the Arab type ‘keffiyeh’ head scarf; they were fair in complexion, and they spoke a language which she thought could be Fulani (she didn’t conclude that it was Fulani); she knew it was definitely not Hausa, she didn’t understand the language. Maybe it could even have been a Tuareg dialect, because Tuaregs also fit Ms Ibrahim’s description of the attackers.



From Ms Ibrahim’s description, it is however, safe to assume that the terrorists who attacked the Kaduna train could either be Nigerian, or foreigners who may share some similar characteristics with Nigerians of ‘Northernish’ extraction – possibly not Hausa. If they were speaking some other language, they are likely to be foreigners, because while Hausa is the common language that most Nigerian Northerners speak irrespective of their tribe, Fulanis and Tuaregs from other countries are not always able to speak Hausa like Nigerians. For instance, my Fulani friend from Mali told me most of them don’t speak Hausa, and some of the words in the Fulfude they speak in Mali, are also different from the Fulfude dialect spoken in Nigeria. In fact, you can easily tell the difference in the accent of a Hausa speaking Ghanaian, and that of a Nigerian.



My first submission therefore is that, with the capture of a few of these criminals (which has been done in the past), and some of these glaring traits, if the Nigerian authorities were really committed to eradicating this kidnapping, banditry and terrorism, they would have come up with some profiling of who these terrorists are and where they come from, as a step towards annihilating them. Or are those who believe that the authorities already know who they are, and are just not doing much about it, correct? In the light of these frequent violent, terrorist attacks which have caused too much bloodshed and sorrow amongst Nigerians, we no longer have a choice but to ask Government some of these questions. Nigerians simply cannot continue to be diplomatic, showing that we are patriotic by not publicly taking our Government to task, because Government officials see it as de-marketing our country or Government to the world, when our innocent sisters, brothers, and children are maimed and killed so regularly.

Borders



Over 15 States in Nigeria share land borders with other countries like Niger Republic, Chad, Republic of Benin, and Cameroon.



About seven Northern States share borders with Niger Republic, namely, Borno, Jigawa, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Yobe and Zamfara, while Borno also shares a border with Chad. Kebbi, Sokoto, Kwara and Niger State also share borders with Republic of Benin, like Lagos, Ogun and Oyo States, while Adamawa, Borno, Cross River and Benue share borders with Cameroon.



In the past, Borno which shares borders with Niger Republic and Chad had the highest incidence of insurgency issues. It doesn’t take Einstein to see that there may be a link between these two border countries, and some of the violence we are experiencing; and it is also clear that Niger Republic is a recurring decimal, as it borders six other States besides Borno. If these terrorists are coming through Niger or Chad into Borno, Katsina and other States, is it too much to expect the Government to start off with securing our borders with Niger and Chad to keep these people out, not just by manning them physically with security agents/border control, but with sophisticated equipment like sensors, cameras, motion detectors, mobile surveillance devices, imaging devices, ultra-light detection etc? That is, if the distance of the borders are too vast to secure them physically with a fence, secure them virtually, with technology.

My second submission therefore, is that we must start to secure our land borders and stop these terrorists and criminals from strolling into our country in droves, to kill and maim our people. Whether they are our brothers, cousins or tribesmen, is irrelevant. Sections 25-27 of the Constitution make it abundantly clear who Nigerian citizens are or can be, and these people who come from outside to commit these heinous crimes are simply not Nigerians, going by the constitutional definitions, even if they share the same ethnicity or religion as some of us. Furthermore our rulers have sworn an Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Office to defend the Constitution, make the well being of Nigerians paramount, and not to allow their personal interests (or beliefs or leanings) to influence their official conduct or official decisions. See the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution for the various Oaths. It is time for Government to put all sentiments aside, and take decisive action. Things are spiralling out of control.

If this administration could close our border with Republic of Benin for months, purportedly to protect our economy, why is it unable or unwilling to take measures and do the needful with the borders of the Northern States, to protect the lives and property of Nigerians? Or is it that the lives of Nigerians, no longer mean that much to Government?

Governor El Rufai’s Statements



However, this is not to say that Nigerians do not participate in this criminality as well – they do, very actively too. Listening to the Channels TV account of Hauwa Abdulsalam who was part of a group of people that were kidnapped in Niger State, it was obvious that their batch of kidnappers were Nigerians, because she said that during their captivity, the kidnappers had told them that their grouse was against the Government that had failed to fulfil its campaign promises to them; to provide them with schools, hospitals, land and some kind of stipend.

I watched a recent video clip of Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasiru El Rufai, in which he proposed some measures to be taken to annihilate these criminals. The Governor who himself is of Fulani extraction, has stated unequivocally on several occasions including in this videoclip, that many of these kidnappers are Fulani Herdsmen. From his statements, the issue of granting them amnesty/rehabilitation is not an option, because he believes that a Fulani Herder who makes a maximum of N300,000 from selling one or two cows annually, sees kidnapping as a business, and will not stop this easier, more lucrative business of kidnapping for millions, unless drastic action is taken to stop him! This theory is obviously applicable to most criminals, regardless of their tribe.

Governor El Rufai maintained that Government knows the locations of the camps of these terrorists/bandits, and should launch simultaneous attacks on all their different camps, in order to wipe them out in one fell swoop. I was horrified when he said Government knows who these criminals are, has their telephone numbers, and even sometimes listen in to their telephone conversations. What is Government waiting for? A formal invitation from the criminals?! Of course, the only reservation about taking such drastic action of bombing the camps, is the fact that there are innocent captives within those camps.



My third submission is that, Nigeria should seek the assistance of countries that are experienced in fighting these kinds of wars, like Israel and USA, in order to find viable solutions to handling this problem. Nigeria is facing multi-faceted security issues. With foreign assistance, intelligence and surveillance techniques, we stand a better chance of defeating these criminals. The fact that it has been well established that we have ‘moles’ within our security agencies (who deserve nothing less than to be punished for treason), underscores the need for external assistance. Some have said that community members with valuable information about these criminals are reluctant to come forward to speak to the Nigerian security agencies because of fear of reprisals, since the agencies have been infiltrated by these moles. Can the various telephone networks, not also be of assistance in pinpointing where the ransom calls emanate from? What is the essence of NIN registration, if it cannot be of help in this matter?

That some have accused Government of knowing who some of these traitors are, and yet, have not brought them to book, does not speak well. Nonetheless, I still find it hard to believe that any Government will be willing to sacrifice the safety of its own people for useless sentiments, or because some of its members are greedy and prefer to corruptly enrich themselves through this strife.

Counter-Terrorism



It is not enough for security agencies to rush to the scene after an attack, making empty promises that criminals will be captured, or marching orders being dished out after the fact; Government must be proactive, and take additional security measures to protect people and places that seem like potential targets, like the train stations, airports, train routes, seaports, places of worship, markets and schools.

Conclusion



Nigerians have also had enough of innuendos – “a Governor or ex-Governor is a Boko Haram Commander” – who is he? Bring him to book. No one is above the law. The murder of one innocent Nigerian, is one person too many. The kidnap and murder of children, is inexcusable and unforgivable. It is time for Government to do something concrete. Nigeria which is under-Policed and under-Armed Forced (if there’s such a word!), needs to seek external assistance to solve our mounting security problems. That has always been my stand. The security and welfare of Nigerians is the primary purpose of Government; the illogicality of being too proud to admit you require assistance and seek for it when you are in dire need of it to achieve your primary purpose, is incomprehensible. With the different security challenges we are facing, it seems all too much for our people to handle alone, since hitherto, they have been unable to end the insecurity, having been given ample opportunity to do so. While we must appreciate majority of our security agents for their commitment and bravery, be it Police or the Armed Forces, those who risk their lives on a daily basis to ensure our safety, with some of the obstacles they face like traitors and informants among their ranks, lack of weaponry, inadequate manpower etc, I fear that without external assistance their capabilities will have little or no impact and may be unable to win the various wars Nigeria is fighting presently. It is almost like, pouring water into a basket! My dear Readers, what do you think?

