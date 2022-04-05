FCTA Projects $272 million for Construction of 5.76 Km New Abuja Rail Track

Olawale Ajimotokan





The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Transportation Secretariat has projected the construction of a 5.76 kilometers rail track at the cost of $272 million.

The Mandate Secretary for the secretariat, Alhaji Zakari Dobi, made the disclosure yesterday when he inspected the vandalized Abuja Light Rail Track, Station and Idu Training Centre.

He said the bill for the construction of the rail track was before the FCTA Permanent Secretary on its way to the FCT Minister’s table.

Dobi said the secretariat was working assiduously to go back to site for the construction of 5.76 kilometers and to fix the vandalised areas of the track.

He expressed optimism that the minister who has so much concern about the Abuja Light Rail would quickly return the file.

He said the tour was to evaluate and assess the level of vandalisation on the track and to also look at the Training Centre at Idu Rail Station with a view relocating some departments of the FCTA Transportation Secretariat due to challenges of office spaces in Area 11.

Dobi noted that the vandalisation occurred as a result of lack of operation, adding that if operation was on constantly it would reduce the level of vandalisation.

He assured that the FCTA would fixe all the vandalised area to ensure proper utilisation of the already completed areas with the four Diesel Multiple Units (DMUs) on ground to put an end to vandalisation.

