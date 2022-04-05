FCT Traffic Offenders Now to Undergo Three-Day Compulsory Training

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Traffic laws violators in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will now have to undergo a three-day compulsory training on rules and regulations guiding road use.

The Director, Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) Dr. Abdulateef Bello, disclosed this yesterday in the light of effort to rid the territory of rickety vehicles and ensure that commercial motorcycles are kept out of restricted areas.

He vowed that traffic violators in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) will also be prosecuted by a Mobile Court before they retrieve their vehicles.

Bello warned that the offenders will pay for the training in addition to the fines to be incurred.

He noted in the last two weeks of intensive operations, about 152 vehicles, 326 motorcycles and 15 tricycles were impounded at various places in the FCT.

“They are going to be made to face the law as quickly as possible, before they face the mobile court, three days training compulsorily to acquaint themselves with the rules and regulations in using our roads. They have to pay for the training and also pay their fines. They have to understand the road culture,” Bello said.

The Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah, who led the team, called on all relevant agencies to forge a collaborative partnership as the work of sanitising the city was becoming tasking.

He described the enforcement through Area 1, Apo Bridge, Lugbe-Airport and Gishiri Junction, as an energised exercise that will be sustained.

