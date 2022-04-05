FCT Taskforce Marks Criminal Dens on Airport Corridor, Rail Station for Demolition

Olawale Ajimotokan

Shanties and unlawful structures along the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Road corridor and BassanJiwa railway station serving as hideouts for criminals have been marked for demolition by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Ministerial Task force Team on City Sanitation.

The Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah, Tuesday revealed.

He said that the impending action was necessary considering the security threat posed to the locations.

He vowed that in few days, the bulldozers would be deployed to BassanJiwa and Fataan communities, which are close to the main gate of the local wing of the airport.

He said the taskforce would carry out the demolition in line with the directive by the FCT Minister to rid the city of illegal structures that usually serve as haven for criminals.

In the same manner, illegal structures and shanties at Karonmajiji and in Kuje township road, causing traffic gridlock have also been marked for demolition by the taskforce.

“Marking of these structures is a prelude to the intensive work that we have planned to do in most parts of the city to keep it safer. We started with Karonmajiji, then BassanJiwa where people have built up to the railway line which is very bad. The structures are even touching the rail pillars. For security reasons, we would not allow such to stand. In Kuje, the traffic in the heart of the town is very bad and we have to reclaim it. We can’t sit down and watch the illegalities to continue,” Attah said.

He said slums along Kuje road would be pulled down after consultation with the Chairman of the Area Council, the traditional ruler and other key stakeholders.

On his part, the Director Department of Development Control, Muktar Galadima said although Kuje was not in the city centre, it nevertheless deserved attention as one of the satellite towns in the Federal Capital Territory.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

