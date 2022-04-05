Ekiti 2022: Oni Woos Voters, Urges them to Resist Poll Riggers

Victor Ogunje





Former Ekiti State Governor and the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the June 18 governorship poll, Engr. Segun Oni, has advised electorates to troop out en masse on election day to cast their votes and also prevent poll riggers from subverting their will.

Oni said this yesterday during his visit to Ido/Osi, Moba and Ilejemeje Local Government areas of Ekti state, on a consultation with party members ahead of the June 18 election.

He appealed to residents of Ekiti State to act as true soldiers of democracy and rescue themselves from bad governance, which according to him had taken over the land after his exit in 2010.

The former governor stressed that he was not seeking re-election for personal enrichment like some governors were allegedly doing in Ekiti, saying he bowed to people’s pressure to plunge into the race and prevent few individuals from cornering the state’s Commonwealth.

Oni while addressing the party members urged the SDP supporters not to succumb to intimidations from the ruling All Progressives Congress and the People’s Democratic Party.

He described the two dominant parties as spent forces in Ekiti, saying the outcome of the coming election would convince them that they are already rejected by the masses.

“I want to assure you that the SDP will win the June 18 poll, so don’t allow anyone to terrify you, we are taking over government from. them. Nobody can claim to be more Ekiti than us. We believe the election will be free and fair.

“I want you to come out and begin aggressive mobilisation and get prepared. I am happy with the groundswell of support we have been getting from Ekiti people, but this should be translated to victory on June 18.

“We are sure of victory, but they are planning rigging and I know that Ekiti people will prevent their rigging because the power of the people is mightier than any power. Act as through soldiers of democracy and defend your votes and your state,” Oni advised.

Oni promised that his government would tackle poverty like he did in his first term by initiating programmes that would touch the grassroots.

“When we were in government, APC as the then opposition was outside then promising to make Ekiti greater, but they failed.

“They worked against some of our good policies like egg and bournvita for our school children. They said the programme was fetish. We thought they will do better, but they got there and did nothing.

“By the grace of God, we are bringing life full of abundance and that is what we intend to do. Whoever terrorises you, report him to the leadership and we will deal with such person using the instrument of law”.

Speaking at the event, former Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Femi Akinyemi, said the Ekiti electorate have declared for Oni, expressing confidence that the electorate will give Oni a bulk vote in the impending poll.

The former Chairman, Ekiti State Local government Service Commission, added that the Pensioners, civil servants, market men and women are deeply appreciative of what Oni did in his first term and they have promised to bring him back to restore normalcy back to the state.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

