DSS Parades Nursing Mother, Five Others for Kidnapping Toddlers in Ondo

Fidelis David

The operatives of Department of State Service (DSS) yesterday paraded a nursing mother among six-man syndicate that specialises in kidnapping toddlers between the ages of two and four in Ondo State.

The Director of DSS in Ondo State, Mr. Jonathan Kure, while parading the suspects at his headquarters, explained that the syndicate had been terrorising the state, noting that following the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari and the support of its Director-General and Ondo State Government, they commence tracking of the suspects.

He noted that the nursing mother was a member of the kidnap syndicate; helped to keep weapons for the syndicate, and was a wife to one of the arrested kidnappers, stressing that the operation was carried out in synergy with the men of the Nigerian Army, as he appreciated the collaboration among the security agencies in the state.

He said: “They have tormented so many families, especially within Akure, but following the directive of President Buhari and the support of our DG, we were able to launch a crackdown on them.

“You can see that there are young men, and what is even more touching is that one of their members is a nursing mother and a wife of one of the kidnappers. She also plays a dual role of being the armourer of the group.”

Kure added that further investigation would continue, and that they would soon be charged to court.

Meanwhile, some of the items paraded along with the suspects included laptops, cash, locally made guns and others.

The state Deputy Governor, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, at the DSS office assured residents of the state of adequate security of their lives and property, urging landlords to always do proper profiling of their tenants and know the kind of work they do.

“Security is everybody’s business; if you notice anyone that is living above his means, let the security agencies check the person out,” he said.

