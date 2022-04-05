Drug Trafficking: Court Fixes May 9 for Continuation of Suspects’ Trial





Wale Igbintade

The ongoing trial of seven Indians and three Nigerians before a Federal High Court in Lagos for allegedly smuggling 43.1 kilogrammes of cocaine into Nigeria has been adjourned till May 9, 2022.

The defendants are on trial before Justice Ayokunle Faji on a two-count charge of conspiracy and trafficking of illicit drug brought against them by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The seven Indians are: Shedrack Yurama, Singh Vikash, Kunnaserypallam Ashraf Inzam, Xaiver Fernando Santhanaria, Mandal Surjeet Ashok, Tandel Pratikkumar Pravinbai and Barthwal Rohan Sunil.

While their Nigerian co-accused are: Tobi Ojo, Kunle Animashaun, Omozusi Enorose Terry and a limited liability company, Oilways Logistics and Energy Limited.

When the matter came up yesterday, parties were asked to agree on a date for continuation of trial.

The Prosecutor, Ms. Theresa Asuquo, had informed the court that the defendants were arrested with the banned drug on February 8, 2021, at the Tin Can Port, Apapa, Lagos, on board a vessel named MV SPAR SCORPIO.

Asuquo claimed that the defendants conspired with Mr. Franklyn Pereowei Godwin and Mr. Peter Odigie Ozasuwa, said to be at large, to commit the crime.

She insisted that the offences are contrary to and punishable under Section 11(a) and 14(b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN), 2004.

However, the court allowed the foreigners to continue to enjoy the terms of their administrative bail earlier granted them by the NDLEA.

The judge, however, admitted the Nigerians to bail in various terms.

Justice Faji further ordered all the defendants to submit their traveling passports to the court’s Deputy Chief Registrar (DCR) and that they must seek the permission of the court before they could travel out of the country.

Charges against the defendants read: “That you Tobi Ojo (M), Kunle Animashaun (M), Franklyn Pereowei Godwin (M), presently at large, Peter Odigie Ozasuwa (M), presently at large and Oilways Logistics and Energy Ltd (A company registered in Nigeria) on about the 8th of February 2021, at the Tincan Port, Apapa, Lagos State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court without lawful authority imported 43.110 kilogrammes of cocaine , a narcotic drug, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 11(a) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004.”

