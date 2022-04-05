‘Don’t Allow Secondary School Dropout to Become Gov in Osun’

Yinka Kolawole

Former governorship aspirant under the platform of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP in Osun State, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, yesterday, tasked the electorates not to choose a leader who is clueless to govern the state.

Ogunbiyi gave the admonition at a summit that was organised in Osogbo by a civil society organisation known as the Committee for Anti-fraud Election Security.

He alleged that one of the candidates contesting to become the governor of the state was a secondary school dropout and the people must not watch that to happen.

Ogunbiyi was allegedly referring to the Governorship Candidate of the PDP, Mr. Ademola Adeleke, who was favoured by the National Working Committee of the party.

He urged the people of Osun State to do all within their power to elect a credible candidate to change the fortune of the state.

He said: “A secondary school dropout wants to become the governor of Osun State, can you watch and allow that to happen because the consequences will be serious?

“The problem in Osun is not civil service, it is not the infrastructure, it is about making Osun an industrialised state. It was the vision of the founding fathers to make Osun an industrialised state, that is yet to happen.

“The only thing to make change to happen is to elect credible leaders. Do everything within your power to have credible election in Osun State,” he said.

Ogunbiyi, who recently dumped the PDP, is yet to make public his new political party but declared at the event that he would contest in the July 16 governorship election.

He said: “I want to participate in the governorship election in Osun State. I am presenting myself to the people of Osun and I want to say that I did not say that you must support anybody but present a level playing ground for all to allow credible leader to emerge.”

