Connect Marketing Services Holds Second Edition of Marketing Core

Kayode Tokede

Connect marketing services, recently held the second edition of its annual digital conference, Marketing Core.

The hybrid event had in attendance industry giants and thought leaders in the marketing space. It also featured workshops where topics revolving around marketing in a frictionless world were discussed by Tech expert, Yosola Atere from Nigeria, Anks Patel from the UK and Aizehi Itua from Nigeria.

In a press briefing with the agency’s Head of Brand and Comms, Aizehi Itua, stated that there is a need to future-proof the talents in the Marketing industry, which can be achieved through knowledge transfer. According to him, this will enable them to compete favourably in their various industries.

Aizehi who doubles as the Head of Digital Experiential Business for the firm , also stated that businesses need to have a proper understanding of the new and emerging consumers the COVID-19 Pandemic has produced to help them best position themselves for success. This event has done that expertly. “We are building on our successes from last year to champion the digital transition of experiential marketing in Nigeria and this is one of our numerous platforms helping us to achieve this”, he added.

