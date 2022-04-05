Buhari Reappoints NEXIM Executive Management

President Buhari hasapproved the re-appointment of the entire executive management of Nigeria Export-Import (NEXIM) Bankfor another term of five years.

The reappointment takes effect from the 10thof April 2022, following the expiry of their first tenure on 9thApril 2022.

The reappointment is based on the team’s exemplary performance and achievements in the discharge of their mandate. The team comprises of Mr. Abba Bello, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Bala Bello, Executive Director (Corporate Services), and Hon. Stella Erhuvwu Okotete, Executive Director (Business Development).

The team has over the last five years worked tirelessly to reposition the Bank and significantly turnaround its performance. Between 2017-2022, their leadership and direction has resulted in the growth of Bank Balance Sheet by 222%, and over 800% growth in profitability.

During the same period the Bank’s intervention in the non-oil export sector grew by over 700%. The Bank also commenced the activities towards the implementation of several intra Africa trade initiatives including the Sealink project and Factoring. The Bank is also currently managing several non-oil export and intra-Africa trade support funds including the Nigeria – Africa Trade and Investment Promotion Programme NATIPP for deepening intra-Africa trade, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) fund for Nigerian oil and gas services providers and the CBN Export Development Fund (EDF) amongst others.

