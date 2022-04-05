At Ramadan Tafsir, Buhari Prays for Peace, Justice In Nigeria

Deji Elumoye





President Muhammadu Buhari has prayed for peace and justice to prevail in Nigeria as well as enhanced welfare and prosperity for humanity in general.

Presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, in a statement, revealed that Buhari yesterday joined Muslim faithful at the State House Mosque in Abuja, to mark the commencement of the Ramadan Tafsir, the interpretation and explanation of the Qur’an.

The exercise which is in line with Islam’s guiding principles and the intense devotional activities marking the 30-day Ramadan period saw the President joining in prayers for justice, peace, prosperity and enhanced welfare of the whole humanity.

The Muslim faithful also emphasised the need for deepening of forgiveness, mercy and kindness to the poor.

The Chief Imam of the State House Mosque, Sheikh Abdulwahab Sulaiman, who led the exegesis condemned terrorists who have taken the religion of Islam as a cover to kill and loot the property of fellow citizens.

He prayed to Allah to avert the activities of terrorists, bandits, kidnappers as well as the occurrence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unforeseen hardships it brought to the country and global community.

