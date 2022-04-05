APC Chieftain Commences Consultations with LG Chairs

Ugo Aliogo

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Jamil Yola, has commenced a national consultation with the APC 774 local governments chairmen.

The engagement, which is the first of its kind in the country, is meant to discuss APC’s problems, prospects, and challenges at the local government levels, and proffer unity as a way forward and a solution to the success of the party in 2023.

The maiden meeting was held in Yola -Adamawa State capital with all the 21 APC local government chairmen.

The Adamawa APC LGA chairmen were excited about being the first category in the nationwide meeting and commended Yola for spearheading such an important national discussion from the grassroots level despite not having any political ambition for elective office.

Rather it is just further the interest of the APC and its stakeholders nationwide, and see that the party is stronger and better.

In his remarks, Yola said: “I want to tell you that I’m not looking for any position, what I’m keen about is to help in strategic thinking and directly or indirectly work for our party to win elections come 2023.”

Yola told the chairmen that nobody can do without them, thus, they should go back to their respective local government areas to support credible party men and women by asking them to venture into politics.

Appreciating the many sacrifices Yola has made in the interest of APC in Adamawa state, the ALGON Chairman said from now on, Yola is their “super ALGON chairman” not only in Adamawa but for Nigeria at large.

