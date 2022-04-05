Amid Uncertainty in Oil Sector, Paucity of Funds Slow Down Several NNPC Gas Projects

Emmanuel Addeh

With funding challenges besetting the oil and gas industry in Nigeria, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has deferred the completion of some projects in the sector while others have been stalled.

Of the government’s priority projects, as the company describes them, only a few have reached completion stage while the fate of majority of the projects remain uncertain.

Apart from the global push, especially by Western countries and oil companies to withdraw funding for major oil and gas activities due to the push for renewable sources of energy, the inefficiencies within the hydrocarbons exploration space in the country has further stifled liquidity in the sector.

A number of the International Oil Companies (IOCs), which are in joint venture partnership with the NNPC are currently hampered by the new direction of their shareholders which are compelling them to divest from fossil fuels.

A document from the national oil company detailing the status of some gas projects, obtained by THISDAY, indicated that while some of the projects that have gone on for years have not exceeded 50 per cent, others had yet to commence.

Of the 24 priority projects, only a few, including the Expansion of the Excravos-Lagos pipeline system had been completed.

For instance, the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) for the new Egbin metering station in Lagos state is still at 9.4 per cent completion, years after work commenced.

In 2017, the NNPC disclosed that it would build the 500 million standard cubic feet of gas per day metering plant to serve the planned capacity expansion of Egbin power plant, reported to be Nigeria’s largest gas-powered plant.

It was planned to expand its installed generation capacity from 1,320 megawatts (MW) to 2,670MW.

Also, the Transnational Gas Pipeline (TNGP) and TNGP Phase 1A, which have been in the works for years, according to the document are yet to take off, although the phase B, covering the compensation for AKK Right of Way (RoW) acquisition, has been fully paid up.

Last week, the House of Representatives called on the company to make available the report of the implementation, funds utilisation and status of the $12 billion 4,128 kilometres project.

It also urged the corporation to review the master plan of the project in the light of present day realities.

In the motion presented at plenary by Ahmed Munir, he recalled that on January 14, 2002, the NNPC and the Algerian National Oil and Gas Company (Sonatrach) had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a $12 billion project with a projected annual capacity of 30 billion cubic meters that will extend gas supply to Europe. He noted that since then nothing has been achieved.

In the same vein, the contract validity for the EPC for rehabilitation of the Sapele metering station, which was supposed to be completed in Q3, 2021, has been extended.

It is the same for the EPC for the Oben metering station in Edo state, which is 43.1 per cent completed as well as the EPC for the upgrade of Delta IV metering station, which is at 41.2 per cent completion.

For the Makaraba gas processing and compression facility, a 60mmscf plant, whereas the project cost is $60 million, only $12 million has been approved for release.

Furthermore, the EPC for the Gas Revolution Industrial Park in Delta State is yet to commence, while the EPC for the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline being executed by the NNPC and ONHYM has only reached 14.3 per cent.

Added to that, the Engineering, Procurement and Construction of pipeline infrastructure gas supply to Excravos power supply project is only at 2.5 per cent completion.

Aside the projects listed in the NNPC document, other projects which are receiving no funding at all at the moment include the Brass LNG gas supply project.

The $20 billion Brass LNG project in Bayelsa State and the $9.8bn Olokola LNG project, located on the border town between Ogun and Ondo states, were initiated in 2003 and 2005 respectively, but have now been stalled.

Brass was designed to produce 10 million metric tonnes per annum of LNG and was to be built by the NNPC, Chevron, ConocoPhillips and Eni Group, although ConocoPhillips and Chevron withdrew.

Others, which appear to have been abandoned include the $16 billion Gas Revolution Industrial Park project in Ogidigben which was planned to produce fertiliser, methanol, petrochemicals and support power plants.

Work was supposed to have seven years ago when the ground-breaking ceremony was held by President Goodluck Jonathan.

“About $20 billion will be invested to develop the Gas Industrial Park, which will generate 250,000 direct and indirect jobs.

“It will be connected to over 18 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves in fields such as Odidi, Okan, Forcados, located within a 50km radius,” Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said in 2017. Since then, the project has not effectively taken off.

If the pending projects were completed before now, Nigeria would have been reaping tremendous proceeds as Europe is currently shopping for an alternative to Russian gas.

Under pressure to free themselves from Russian gas supply to Europe, several ambassadors from the continent had recently met with the federal government, appealing for an increase in the supply of the commodity to their respective countries.

The call came on the heels of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, which is threatening gas supply to European countries. The Vladimir Putin-led country presently supplies about 30-40 per cent of Europe’s gas needs.

The delegation, which a fortnight ago met with the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, included the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Samuela Isopi and French ambassador to Nigeria, Emmaunelle Blatmann.

Others were: The Spanish ambassador to Nigeria, Juan Sell; Portuguese ambassador, Luis Barros, and Italian Deputy Head of Mission, Tarek Chazli.

