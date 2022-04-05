A HALL AND A YEARNING

Inoyo, retired executive vice chairman of Exxon Mobil, urges his people to re-examine their values, writes Udeme Nana

Ibom hall in Uyo is a place of pride in the Akwa Ibom capital. The facility, conceived by the military regime of Governor Abbe and put to use for the first time at the turn of the ’90s is shaped like an “Ikpoto” – the native straw hat commonly used as a sun shield by local farmers and fishermen across the state. It was designed by Arc. Ette from Ibeno, the homestead of the legendary Professor Eyo Ita.

Unlike other ‘halls’ in Nigeria, Europe or America, Ibom hall is not an office complex but was built as an Events center soon after the creation of the state. For a long time, the hall served as the prime venue for social, business, political, religious, and cultural events in the state.

Last Friday, the premises was a beehive of people from all walks of life including the ubiquitous petty traders who hawked nose masks, handkerchiefs, books, soft drinks, hats, kolanuts and bitter kola.

In another wing of the sprawling environment, a musical group set up a platform to prepare for a weeklong show. What caught one’s immediate attention were several clusters of youth who milled around the busy environment. They worried aloud about the incidence of ‘vanishing iconic figures and conscientious religious, political and traditional leaders in the state.’ This writer overheard one of them state unequivocally that “there is a gap, a huge one, and wondered who now has the intellectual depth, personal clout, and means, the name recognition nationally, the network, the integrity, respect, and credibility to represent the state if a meeting of eminent personalities was convened in Nigeria.” The young men thought aloud, mentioned several names but sighed in disappointment that, indeed, those they had hitherto looked up to as ‘fathers’ seem to have tainted themselves and therefore ‘fallen from the heights they had perched.

In a moment, a tall man alighted from his SUV and walked towards a small group of friends who had gathered to receive him. He became the cynosure of all eyes. The assembly outside the hall moved into the main hall as if they were waiting for his arrival for the main event – the launch of a book on Ibibio history and culture – to start. The preliminary item was quite fun; a well-choreographed spoken word about the odyssey of Ibibio people, the dominant linguistic group in Akwa Ibom from their sojourn in the Benue valley through Usakedet in present-day Cameroon to Ibom – Arochukwu in Abia State from where they further dispersed into their present location in Akwa Ibom. Thereafter, the man who had arrived was introduced as the Keynote speaker at the event.

The special guest, Mr. Udom Uko Inoyo, retired Executive Vice Chairman of Exxon Mobil Companies rose to the billing and jolted his audience into the reality of the rot that has destroyed the core of society.

Speaking on the topic: “Cultural Rebirth as a Critical Element for Nation-building”, Mr. Inoyo noted that a discussion on national rebirth was apt given what we were going through: a culture of corruption, tribalism, religious and ethnic nepotism, selfishness, wastefulness, incompetence, inefficiency, etc.

He stated, ‘let us acknowledge that culture changes over time and in response to societal and environmental factors. ‘The advent of Colonialism, Christianity, and Commercialism (the three C’s) also changed our society permanently. ‘Additionally, after Nigeria’s independence came a military coup d’état, a 30-month civil war, the oil boom, population explosion, industrialization, the Structural Adjustment Program (SAP), economic inertia, the era of information technology, globalization, amongst others. All these factors arrested the growth and development of our indigenous ways of life.’ Mr. Inoyo noted that ‘the result has been the emergence of new cultural traits and value system emphasizing such aspects as western education, material wealth and social position. As with every society that experiences rapid social and economic changes, the fallouts have not been all positive given factors like crime, corruption, ethnic and religious intolerance, and moral decay.’ So, where are we headed?

He wondered and recommended the ‘need to redefine our cultural pathways to ensure they are in sync with the future we hope to bequeath to the next generation. And we should start this endeavor with ourselves, he advised.

Mr. Inoyo beamed a searchlight on his ethnic group, the Ibibios. He wrote, ‘let me focus on my people, the Ibibios, who are known for humility, hard work, honesty/integrity, friendliness, dependability, peacefulness, and naturalness. The womenfolk were renowned for their industry, loyalty, homeliness, and as promoters of family values. It is not for nothing that our forebears admonished that “if you educate a man, you educate one person. If you educate a woman, you educate a whole family”. In his words; “dishonesty, stealing, murder, immoral and deviant behaviors had the rebuke of the authorities, and there were institutions to enforce compliance with social and religious norms. The heroes in the society were not necessarily wealthy people but men and women of integrity and courage whose watchword was the truth.”

He pinpointed that ‘unfortunately, our ways changed at a particular time in our history, and we became known for disunity and greater love and respect for outsiders.’ So, we must ponder and ask, who are the Ibibios?

According to Mr. Inoyo, “as an essential attribute of any human society, we know that culture defines the idiosyncrasies or biases and its perception. For example, the mere mention of “German” elicits thoughts of strength, courage, efficient institutions, highest quality products, etc. Despite the political divisiveness in the US, there is general pride in being American and American citizens enjoy the protection of their country wherever they are in the world. Back home, the Nigerian society attributes specific cultural attributes to some ethnic groups. The Yorubas love their ‘Owambe’ lifestyle; they owe no apology to any other ethnic group. They attend social functions in style and share gifts generously. They are also known for cherishing the things that bind them together, e.g., their dressing, foods, music, dances, language, etc. It doesn’t matter wherever they are in the world. The same applies to the Hausa/Fulani. They do not joke with their language, and an average Hausa/Fulani boy/girl is taught his or her native Hausa/Fulfude, with English being secondary (usually learned in school). We know the Igbos for their determination, entrepreneurial spirit, creativity, and industry. They also value their language, their foods, and their proverbs. The question for us all is, what are the Ibibios noted for today? Have we been able to sustain the positives linked to our cultural heritage? Let’s test a few of these positives.”

The Advisor of the Inoyo Toro Foundation whose lifelong commitment to education is second to none in Akwa Ibom state outlined that his people were known for hard work to the extent that no manner of work was considered too menial. “An Ibibio man will do his assigned work diligently and be happy to earn his wages. At some point, we were so trustworthy and diligent that elite Nigerians freely granted us access to the most protected parts of their homes: the kitchen and the bedroom (forget the absurd mischaracterization, especially by their offspring).

What about our passion for education? he queried. ‘I am sure you have read the story of the Ibibio Union as told by no less a personality than the late eminent Jurist, Sir Justice Udoma in his book “The Story of the Ibibio Union: Its Background, Emergence, Aims, Objectives, and Achievements”. The Union, formed in 1927, recorded the enviable achievement of being one of the first African organizations to award scholarships to its members, the six Ibibio ”merchants of light”, for higher education in foreign countries.

Our women were courageous and exemplary. They even confronted the colonialists who sought to intimidate us almost a century ago. You may know about Madam Adiaha-Edem, the paternal grandmother of Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, who led the Ikot Abasi Women’s Protest Movement of 1929. Her story was recently retold through song and dance by Joseph Edgar, the Duke of Shomolu. We need to showcase more of such stories.

Our people made significant contributions to national development.’ He pointed to a select group of past leaders and urged the audience ‘to read about Sir Udo Udoma, Obong Sampson Udo Etuk, Obong Nyong Essien, Chief Effiong Okon Eyo, Brigadier-General Wellington Bassey, Cardinal Dominic Ekanem, Obongawan Grace Sampson Udo Etuk, Dr. (Mrs) Ema Brown, Chief (Dr). Clement Isong’ for inspiration.

Given the above enviable records, we should ask how and when we missed the mark? he challenged. Mr. Inoyo pointed out that there was a more worrisome cultural trend into which we seem to have relapsed’. He highlighted that ‘slavery is illegal. But surprisingly, some of us still find it convenient to keep minors at home in the name of house-helps and with no prospects of education or economic empowerment. Some organizations, clothed as places of worship, operate in ways worse than the long-abandoned traditional secret cults. The killing of twins had long disappeared, but we find today the pauperization and exploitation of our children, with some labeled as witches and wizards. Others have become street urchins and out-of-school children. While the nocturnal masquerade of our forebears, ‘ekpri akata’, noted for gossip and tale-bearing is a thing of the past, today, it has been replaced by the prevalent round-the-clock and ubiquitous ‘ekamba akata’; with mindless character assassination as the new normal. Sadly, even our religious, political, or traditional leaders are not spared.

Perhaps in the light of recent political events in the country, Mr. Inoyo observed that ‘other dimensions of our cultural heritage that are fast disappearing included the inability of people to confront what is not correct.”

How did we get to the point where we have lost our voices on what matters even in admonishing persons who are moving in the wrong direction? Why are we so fixated on wasteful consumption as a culture amid glaring poverty? What drives our young ones to anglicize their lovely Ibibio names if not for lack of pride in their heritage? Why are we fixated on pulling down our own? Why don’t we foster genuine love and fellowship with one another? Do we still have icons and role models from our stock? That’s the gap he desires to fill.

He continued ‘where is the place of our language in the scheme of things?

In the book in which the public presentation offered him the platform to step out, he stated “we must admit that there is still a shortage of recorded materials that speak to who we are regarding our history. For some, propagating Ibibio culture may be a waste of time and a non-profitable venture. But let’s consider it in the context of the need for recorded material on who we are and our cultural heritage, applauding the young author ,Oto-Obong Uwah, for his book, adding that ‘several other Ibibio scholars have published books on Ibibio history and sociology but a lot still needs to be done to properly bring out more insights into the people and their traditions.

He urged the people to re-examine their values and de-emphasize material wealth and unnecessary titles because a society of “anything is possible” cannot progress’ rather, according to him, a “positive value system would unquestionably engender the spirit of hard work, honesty, and integrity.”

Nana writes from Uyo

