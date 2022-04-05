2023: We Won’t Stop Campaigning Until Emefiele Accepts or Declines to Contest for President, Supporters Insist

Adedayo Akinwale





A support group, the Emefiele Solidarity Vanguard (ESV) has vowed to continue with the campaign for the Governor of Central Bank (CBN), Godwin Emefiele until he accepts or rejects to contest the 2023 presidential election.

The National Coordinator of the group, Daniel Enyi, stated this while addressing a media briefing in Abuja, yesterday.

He said the main aim of addressing the press was to set the records straight on the ongoing solidarity electioneering posters, billboards and recently branded vehicles for Emefiele’s 2023 presidential campaign.

Enyi noted that it was true that many Nigerians had constituted themselves into various support groups for the CBN Governor in a clamour for him to contest the 2023 presidential election.

He said the groups had gone ahead to print campaign materials of all sorts in persuasion for Emefiele to listen to the voice of reason.

Enyi stressed that as a group, the ESV has thousands of posters, T-shirts, billboards and has branded some individual cars in solidarity with the CBN Governor, saying this has nothing to do with the CBN Governor as a person.

He added: “The latest campaign of calumny against the person of the CBN Governor is the branding of some Sharon mini buses by a support group, Green Alliance Movement which believes that Emefiele will serve as a bridge between the political class and the economist, the South-south and South-east.”

The group revealed that it had decided to brand vehicles in support of Emefiele in a bid to persuade him to participate in the 2023 presidential election.

The group added: “The images been circulated on social media have nothing to do with the CBN directly, the blackmail is an attempt to box Emefiele to the corner. It is an outright blackmail against his person to link the agitation directly to him.

“It is a norm that whenever he accepts to contest, it would be made public, he will answer the clarion call in the open. As Nigerians, the truth is, nobody can stop us from expressing our opinion on whom we feel should govern the country after 2023.

“We wish to assure you that the ESV in collaboration with other support groups shall continue with the agitation until he accepts or rejects the golden offer by well-meaning Nigerians.”

The group said there was no doubt that Nigerians across the country had been calling on Emefiele to run as president in 2023, saying it was convinced that, if he does, he would win.

It therefore advised those it described as blackmailers to join hands with the progressives who have gone all out in search for the best brains ahead of the 2023 general elections to convince Emefiele to contest the 2023 presidential elections for a consolidated Nigeria.

