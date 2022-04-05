2023 Presidential Ticket: PDP Zoning Committee Decides Today

•Atiku returns completed forms, Fintiri says former VP will get the ticket

•Obaseki receives Saraki, Tambuwal, Mohammed, others in Benin

•Wike, Ikpeazu, Ugwuanyi, Makinde visit Babangida, Abubakar

Chuks Okocha in Abuja, Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City, Laleye Dipo in Minna and Daji Sani in Yola





The 37-man committee set up by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to decide where the party would zone its presidential ticket for the 2023 general election would announce its decision at a meeting today.

PDP had been in a dilemma over where to zone its presidential ticket ahead of the general election, with analysts warning that the issue of zoning might make or mar the main opposition party’s at the poll. This was as members from the south and those from the north sought the zoning the presidency to their region.

The party, in a bid to resolve the disagreement, had on March 17 set up a 37-man committee, headed by the governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, to find an amicable solution. The committee met last week but could not reach a consensus on the zoning. So it is expected to announce its decision today.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, returned his completed expression of interest and nomination forms for the presidential ticket.

The screening of PDP aspirants to choose the party’s candidates for the coming general election would take place from April 9 to 18, while appeals from aspirants would be resolved between April 14 and 21.

Speaking while receiving the completed presidential nomination forms from Atiku, the chairman of the Technical Committee, Raymond Dokpesi, and PDP National Organising Secretary, Hon. Bature Umar, said Atiku, had fulfilled all the conditions for the submission of the form.

They listed the conditions to include the submission of duly completed expression of interest form with sworn-affidavit from the High Court and Current Valid Membership Card for 2022, copies of all credentials and certificates, evidence of payment, computerised confirmation slip from the secretariat, and six sets of photocopies.

Other conditions include passport photograph, copy of voter card issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and tax clearance for the last three years.

Dokpesi said Atiku, being the first to pick his presidential nomination forms and first to return same, showed seriousness.

According to the chairman of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Technical Committee, “By the special grace of God when we get to the bridge, we will cross it. “

On zoning, he said, “Definitely, we have nothing against whatever the party will decide, but the zoning will not be against us.”

Speaking also, Senator Dino Melaye said, “We are here to submit to you the form of a Nigerian with multiple competences, indoctrinated with the art of civil administration and the rudiments of politics, the only unifier.

“Atiku was the first to pick his form and the first to submit his form. God has told me that Atiku will be the president of Nigeria.”

The governor of Atiku’s home state of Adamawa, Ahmed Fintiri expressed optimism that Atiku was just one step away from emerging the country’s president.

He stated this while fielding questions from newsmen in an interview with newsmen in Abuja

He said Atiku got the ticket in 2019 and would get it again in 2023, considering his experience and the calibre of people supporting him.

“Politics is local, whether you are aspiring for the smallest or the highest position, you must have the base, which is home.

“This, we have provided for our leader, the former Vice President in his aspiration for the presidency of Nigeria for the 2023 general elections,” he said.

Obaseki Receives Saraki, Tambuwal, Mohammed, Others in Benin

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday received some of the presidential aspirants of the PDP ahead of the 2023 general election. They included former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki; Governor of Sokoto State Aminu Tambuwal; and Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed; and an economist, Alhaji Mohammed Hayatudeen.

Receiving the visitors at the Government House in Benin City, Obaseki said the country was in dire need of a leader with the capacity to unite and rebuild the nation.

According to him, “Forty years ago, we had a big cake to share but not today. That cake has disappeared. Whoever aspires to be president of this country must be somebody who Nigerians are ready to give ingredients to start to rebuild a bigger cake for us all.”

Obaseki also said, “For us in Edo, we are ready for building a bigger, stronger and better Nigeria as we can’t continue the way we are today. We are concerned that except the PDP comes out and rallies Nigerians around, it will be difficult to pull Nigeria back from the brinks.

“Things are really bad and difficult for our people. We have never had it this bad. We have never had the level of combination of poverty and inflation as food inflation in Nigeria is pushing millions of people into starvation, coupled with the security challenges.

“Many have been kidnapped in Nigeria as we speak and this is not about individual aspirations but about Nigeria. We need the country to survive to be able to push our individual aspirations. I thank you for providing leadership and trust in God Almighty that has given you the wisdom to make Nigeria the higher goal.”

He further added, “I can’t thank our visitors enough for bringing a new lease of life into our politics. This is a new model in leadership selection where leaders with higher aspirations can come together for the good of the people.

“They are working towards a consensus candidate arrangement knowing the task of becoming Nigeria’s president.”

Earlier, Saraki, who spoke on behalf of others, said the visit was to canvas for the option to adopt a consensus candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He said, “We all know the various situations that exist in our country and the need for the PDP to provide a platform and in doing that, we realise that the interest of the country is more paramount to our own interests.

“As such, we have come together and agreed that we should work out a consensus where we don’t all just go to the field. We don’t want our energy to be focused on just trying to get to power, but on how to help make Nigeria better.”

Saraki added, “A lot of Nigerians out there are really going through a hard time and as a party, we want to show that we are really committed to their interests. Our individual interest is secondary.

“We need your support in this process. What Nigerians need now is a president that has a team to work with. The problems are huge and we all have the qualities to lead this country.”

Wike, Ikpeazu,Ugwuanyi. Makinde Storm Minna

Four PDP governors stormed Minna, the Niger State capital, for consultation on the zoning of the 2023 presidential ticket of the opposition party.

The governors were Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, who has already declared his intention to vie for the PDP ticket; his counterpart from Oyo State, Seyi Makinde; Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu; and Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

They were accompanied on the visit by former Benue State Governor, Mr. Gabriel Suswan, a Borno State Senator Kazeem Imam, and Senator Sulaiman Mohammed Nazir from Bauchi State.

They took their advocacy visits to both former Military Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar and former military president General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida at their uphill residences.

Abdulsalami from his residence rode in one of the vehicles in the convoy of the visitors to the residence of General Ibrahim Babangida.

The parley between Generals Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar and the PDP governors started behind closed doors in the main sitting room of the former military president at about 3.45 pm and ended some 45 minutes later.

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting, Ikpeazu, who served as their spokesman, said they were in Minna “to consult with the former Head of States on national issues, economic development, security and unity of our country”.

Ikpeazu said the delegation also commended the former military rulers for their support for the unity of the country.

“The discussions went very well” he declared.

Asked for the comments of the former Nigerian leaders, Ikpeazu said they “expressed concern,” adding that “they expect the younger generation to take up the gauntlet and rescue Nigeria”.

Atiku Will Surely Emerge as PDP Presidential Standard-bearer, Says Fintiri

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has declared that former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will surely emerge as the presidential standard-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023 general election following the current permutations after his declaration.

Fintiri made the disclosure last Sunday evening at the Yola International Airport shortly after returning from a trip outside the state.

He said with the calibre of people presently supporting the former vice-president, it just a matter of time, he will emerge as the standard-bearer of the PDP.

The governor said: “We have started the scheming and permutations, and very soon you will see him emerge as the PDP presidential candidate.

“After his declaration, we have been working assiduously across the country, and with the calibre of people supporting him presently, he will emerge by the grace of God. It is a matter of time, Atiku will be announced as the standard -bearer of the PDP. He got it 2019, and we believe he will get it again in 2023, l sure you.”

When asked why was he the only governor that attended Atiku’s presidential declaration in Abuja, Fintiri said politics is local whether you are aspiring for the lowest or the highest position, you must have home base support.

“We have provided home support for our leader who is from our state in his aspiration for presidency in 2023 that is what we have done, so that doesn’t mean l am the only governor supporting his presidential aspiration, there are many governors supporting Atiku presently,” he said.

Fintiri further explained that they believed in Atiku’s ability to transform the country, “and his wealth of experience, he will halt the security and economic challenges bedeviling our country.”

However, the actions of the governor have dispelled the speculations trending in the state that Fintiri may not support Atiku’s presidential ambition, but support Governor Nyeson Wike of Rivers State following his recent romance with Wike.

