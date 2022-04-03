Rivers Utd Draw with Akwa Utd, Offer Plateau Chance to Go Top

Promise Etim

Rivers United extended their lead at the top of the Nigerian Top flight table with two points following a 1-1 draw away at reigning champions Akwa United at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, on Saturday.

It’s a result that Plateau United could take advantage of if they win on the road to Sunshine Stars when they play in Ijebu-Ode in the remaining fixtures of Match-day 20 today.

The match heralded the resumption of the proceedings from the mid-season break, as 20 clubs in the league look forward to the business end of the campaign.

Etim Matthew turned provider for Rivers United’s goal of the fixture when he turned Kazie Enyinnaya’s cross into his side’s net in the 17th minute.

Akwa United drew level two minutes after the break when substitute Adeyeye Adeyemi smashed home Etim Matthew’s inch-perfect delivery from the right.

Rivers United would defend with grit to depart with their heads high, amassing four points from a possible six after a 4-1 defeat of the Promise Keepers in the reverse fixture a fortnight ago in Port Harcourt.

Rivers United are two points clear at the top of the log, pending the outcome of the game involving Sunshine Stars and Plateau United on Sunday. A win for Fidelis Ilechukwu’s men could see them leapfrog Rivers United to first place, while a draw will ensure just a point gap between both sides.

Akwa United could slip to the 9th place on the log after games on Sunday. Enyimba engage Wikki Tourists in Aba, and a win for either side could see Wikki take their tally to 30 points, while Enyimba could end the MatchDay on 29 points. The eight-time champions could leverage their goals advantage if they win.

Sunshine Stars and Shooting Stars could also end the MatchDay ahead of the Promise Keepers, courtesy of their superior goals advantage, if they win their respective games against Plateau United and Nasarawa United.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

