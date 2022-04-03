Ghana Out to Avenge Loss to Uruguay at S’ Africa 2010

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Black Stars of Ghana are out to “revenge” after being drawn with Uruguay in the group stages of the 2022 World Cup.

Their encounter in Group H, where the Black Stars will also face Portugal and South Korea, will be a repeat of the 2010 World Cup quarter-final.

Ghana were eliminated by Uruguay on penalties in South Africa, having seen Asamoah Gyan miss an extra-time spot-kick after Luis Suarez was sent off for handball.

“We believe that it will be revenge time,” Ghana FA President, Kurt Okra BBC Sport Africa.

“We thought we had clearly won that particular game but for that save from Suarez. It is very interesting for us to pitch against them again, obviously with fond memories (this time).

“It is important that we all set the record straight.”

Striker Suarez, now 35 and at Atletico Madrid after stints with Liverpool and Barcelona, is still playing for two-time World Cup winners Uruguay, but Ghana are unlikely to have any survivors from their side from 12 years ago.

Elsewhere in Friday’s draw, Tunisia were paired with defending champions France and Cameroon were put into the same group as five-time winners

Christian Eriksen scored his first goal for Brentford as they closed in on Premier League safety by outclassing Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Brentford produced a magnificent display to record their first win over Chelsea since 1939 as they came from behind to stun Thomas Tuchel’s side with three goals in 10 minutes in the second half before adding a fourth late on to humiliate the Champions League holders.

The Bees enjoyed the better of the first half but were punished for not taking chances when Antonio Rudiger flashed a brilliant 30-yard finish past David Raya three minutes after the restart.

Brentford’s response was instant and spectacular as Vitaly Janelt hammered home the equaliser two minutes later before the golden moment in the 54th minute as Bryan Mbeumo squared a pass for Eriksen to score in front of the joyous visiting support.

And Brentford were not finished there, Janelt breaking clear again on the hour to beat Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy before substitute Yoane Wissa completed their glory day in the closing moments.

Brentford are now on 33 points, 11 clear of Watford, who are third from bottom, and can now surely contemplate Premier League football again next season.

