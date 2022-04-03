FirstBank FC Host Collins Edwin FC in Week 3 of NNWL Division One

Buoyed by its 1-0 away victory to Ojodu Champions FC in Week 2 of the ongoing Lagos State Football Association 2021/2022 Nationwide League (Division One) season, FirstBank FC is expected to carry on the victory runs when they confronts Collins Edwin FC in Week Three encounter.

Billed for the Nitel Football pitch at Capa Area of Oshodi, the 90-minues encounter is expected to bring out the best from the Elephants Boys.

Star player, Saheed Egbeolowo who has two goals to his credit already this season is expected to lead the attack for the Bankers in the Monday Morning 9-am clash.

A home win against Yobo FC is the season’s opener and the away victory recorded against Ojodu Champions last weekend is all the Elephant needed to maintain their position in the crowded league table.

Though, it’s too early to guess where the league’s trophy would be heading at the end of the season, but analysts are of the opinion that, if FirstBank FC keeps the momentum, they might be competing in the upper cadre next season.

Known for its support for Sports, FirstBank of Nigeria Limited, is the biggest sponsor of Golf, Polo, Tennis, Horse Racing, Basketball, Athletics and Football in the country.

