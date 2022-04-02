Train Attack: NRC Confirms Safety of 170 Passengers



• As 21 are reported missing by relatives



Kasim Sumaina in Abuja



The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Saturday confirmed the safety of 170 passengers, even as it said that 21 passengers were still reported missing by the relatives who made calls to the corporation.

NRC, in a release in Abuja by its Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Fidet Okhiria, read: “You would recall that on the 28th of March, 2022, suspected bandits attacked the last evening train, AK9 on the Abuja – Kaduna Train Service with explosives, leading to the death of some passengers and destruction of the train and track.

“Because of the level of damage on the track and in honour of those that lost their lives, the Corporation suspended train operations on the affected route.”

According to Okhiria, while in this mournful mood, it is also important to inform members of the public and the press about the latest development and what the corporation is doing to restore train services.

“This update has become absolutely necessary so as to prevent the circulation of falsehood or misleading information to the general public.

“For the records, there were eleven (11) coaches on the train worked by Loco 2502, which is made up of four (4) SPA Coaches with 56 sitting capacity per coach and 7 SP Coaches with 88 sitting capacity per coach.

“Thus, the total seat capacity of the train is 840 seats. You may also recall that the train manifest contained 362 validated passengers aboard the train.”

The NRC boss hinted that the corporation, in continuation of its concerted effort through repeated calls, has been able to confirm the safety of “170 passengers, while 21 passengers are reported missing by the relatives who made calls to us,” Okhiria said.

He further said that the corporation is seriously collaborating with the security agencies who had already swung into action, in line with the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to do everything possible to rescue all those that are still missing.

He noted: “The corporation is also not resting on its oars as she has heavily moved human and material resources to the accident site to make sure that train services resumed without further delays in order to reduce the stress that our passengers are currently going through.

“In practical terms, a high powered restoration team, led by directors have been working round the clock to re-rail the coaches affected by the bomb blast.

“There is a co-ordinated two-pronged simultaneous restoration approach. While Loco 2702 with re-railment and restoration materials departed Idu Station, Abuja to the bomb blast site, another team with Loco 2502 departed Rigasa Station, Kaduna with re-railment and restoration materials to the same site.

“I am happy to inform you that as at the close of work on the 1st of April 2022, Coaches SP00004, SP00009, SP00012, SP00013 have all been re-railed and safely taken to our Rigasa Station in Kaduna. Restoration of track for full resumption of normal train services will continue today 2nd April 2022.”

He said further in the statement, “Gentlemen of the press, it may also interest you to know that arrangements have equally been put in place for increased security along the track and on board the train to prevent the recurrence of the unfortunate incident.

“Once again, our hearts go out to the families of those that lost their loved ones and that of those that are still missing.”

He however assured Nigerians that the corporation is with the general public in this challenging time.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

