TomTom Charges Youths on Productivity at Summit

Flagship Cadbury brand, TomTom has advised youths in the country to aim for success in the midst of challenges.

The brand gave the advice at a virtual summit themed -”Breathe For It” organised as part of efforts to champion and encourage youth creativity and drive.

The “Breathe for it” campaign was initiated to inspire, focus and build clarity in the pursuit of the passion of Nigerian youths.

The summit which had stakeholders in the entertainment industry in attendance had a panel session moderated by Strategic Partnerships and Lead, Pulse Podcast Network at Pulse Nigeria, Motolani Alake where industry players shared insights for success in the business.

Speaking, Cadbury’s Category Lead (Gum and Candy) in West Africa, Morolake Emokpaire reaffirmed the motive of the summit to build resilience in youths.

She said, “The reception we got from the audience on the summit further emphasizes the reason we launched the “Breathe for it” campaign. Our panelists were spot on in their delivery. You will agree with me that conversations about the music industry have to be made because it has become one of our largest exports as Nigerians and Africans.

“As we aim to engage more Nigerian youths to breathe deeply no matter the challenges they face, we have lined up activities like MTV Base Cypher that is ongoing, “Breathe for it” Verses Challenge 2.0 which is about to start and so much more for them to show their talents in what interests them the most.”

