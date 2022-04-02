Tension as Mysterious Thunder Kills Five People in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure



Five persons have been struck dead by mysterious thunderstorm at Ago Dada near Ala village in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

THISDAY gathered that the five middle aged men were playing football when the incident happened on Thursday evening.

An eyewitness who is a chief hunter told THISDAY the victims were farmers from other states, noting that the people of the village accused the head of the community of complicity in the mysterious incident, as similar incident occurred last year in the area with nine villagers struck by thunderstorm.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that it took the timely intervention of policemen and hunters to rescue the village head from being lynched.

While speaking with THISDAY, another eyewitness who is a cocoa farmer, Mr. Godwin Achon said “the son of my friend who is an indigene of Bekwarra Local Government Area of Cross River State is one of the victims. My friend has been in the village for a couple of years. It is so shocking. We are already planning on how to take the corpse to Ogoja for burial,” Achon added.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the development noting that only four young men were involved in the development.

She noted that it was a natural disaster.

She said: “the four young men were playing football at the community school, and it happened around evening time.”

Recall that in September 2019, a similar mysterious thunder struck in Oke Owa, Ijare community in Ifedore Local Government Area of the state, killing at least 36 cows.

Then, community leaders suggested that the disaster was due to the desecration of the sacred shrine by Fulani herders who intruded into the shrine of the ancient deity.

