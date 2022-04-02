Ramadan, Time to Touch Lives of Less-privileged, Uba Sani Tells Muslims

Senator Uba Sani representing the Kaduna Central Senatorial District has joined other world leaders in felicitating Muslims across the globe over the commencement of the glorious month of Ramadan, while urging special attention to the poor.

Recalling that Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, he said it is a time to apply effectively the key values of self-tolerance, forgiveness, sacrifice and love, as well as a time to touch the lives of the less privileged and vulnerable in society through acts of charity.

“I urge us to seize the opportunity of this Ramadan period to reflect on the problems of our country and pray fervently for Allah’s divine intervention. We must remain united in order to defeat the common enemy that has sought to destroy our communities.

“I wish my dear constituents and the good people of Kaduna State a glorious Ramadan. May the spirit of this holy month stay in our heart and illuminate our soul from within,” he said.

