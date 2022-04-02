Firm Empowers Women in a New Documentary

Foremost sustainability consulting and advocacy outfit, CSR-in-Action has announced that it would be extending its support to women in a docudrama titled, “Earth Women”.

The company noted that the initiative was part of its efforts in telling the stories of women affected by the activities of the extractive industries in Nigeria, while also empowering them.

Funded by Ford Foundation, “Earth Women” is a 30-minute documentary that explores the negative impact of extractive activities such as oil exploration and mining on women in host communities.

Speaking further on the documentary, Chief Executive of CSR-in-Action, Bekeme Masade-Olowola said the creative piece was a result of two years hard work, research and different conversations.

“Women are often the worst victims of the adverse effects of mining and oil and gas exploration, but their stories have remained largely untold because their voices are often silenced in male-dominated societies.

“As an African woman and reformer, I embrace my calling to use storytelling to bring focus to issues that matter to us most in Africa. No one but us must tell those stories in our own voice”, she said.

The documentary’s creative director, Dolapo Adeleke reiterated that it exposes challenges and discrimination faced by women within the extractive communities.

She said, “There are disturbing revelations and tales told by the women who live in these communities and have faced generational marginalisation and discrimination. This docudrama unearths their struggles and aims to highlight very important issues that have continued to plague women and children even in these supposed modern times.”

Masade-Olowola revealed also that during the premiere of the work, the organisation would be holding its third Community and Human Rights (CAHR) Awards to honour individuals and organisations that have contributed selflessly to social justice and community development in Africa.

