Eunice, Mother of Leadership Publisher Dies at 80

Mother of late Sam Nda-Isaiah founder of Leadership Newspapers, Mrs. Eunice Ndanusa Isaiah has died at 80.

A statement from the family issued by Mr. Joseph Nda-Isaiah, said she died at 2.30a.m. yesterday

The late matriarch was born in 1942 at old Kabba Province of Northern Nigeria but grew up at different times in Kano, Kaduna and Niger states.

She got married to Clement Ndanusa Isaiah, a Senior Editor of New Nigeria and Triumph Newspapers

She was fondly called “Mama Sam”, improvised from the name of her first son and founder of Leadership, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah.

“We will miss Mama dearly for her sacrificial love and devotion to her family,” the family statement said. “We’re comforted that she was a woman of faith and has gone to be with the Lord, who loves her more.”

The statement also added that burial arraignments would be announced later by the family.

