Don Lulu Foundation Bags International Award

The Don Lulu Foundation has bagged an international award for its consistent economic empowerment of women and youths in Abia State.

The Foundation was conferred this award by the World International Forum for Women(WIFW) in collaboration with Shamar Educational Foundation.

At the event which held at the Michael Okpara Auditorium, Umuahia, Abia State , the WIFW stated that the Don Lulu Foundation is a recipient of the award as an appreciation and recognition of its effort in providing succour to women, children and youths in Abia State as well as its support for programmes and engagements aimed at educating and empowering women in the state.

Receiving the award on behalf of the Don Lulu Foundation, Mrs. Peace Igbokwe, the mother of the Chairman of the Foundation, Mayor Lucky Igbokwe (Don Lulu) thanked the WIFW for the honour.

She said although the Don Lulu Foundation doesn’t engage in its various humanitarian activities in order to attract recognition, the foundation was however grateful that people appreciate the little contributions the foundation is making to improve the living conditions of people especially women.

Mrs. Igbokwe said the award is a call to do more.”The chairman and founder of the Don Lulu Foundation, Mayor Lucky Igbokwe (Don lulu) is a philanthropist, who cannot afford to see people suffer, he’s a man who is willing to sacrifice his comfort in order to render assistance to others, this award I’m sure will spur him to do more. The entire team of the Don Lulu Foundation appreciates this honour.”

