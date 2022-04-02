2Baba, Cavemen, Rema to Thrill Fans On Afrikashrine Tv

Tosin Clegg

The legendary platform that birthed and nurtured the Afrobeat music genre, the New Afrika Shrine, is expanding its services into a global, live-streaming platform starting this Easter weekend with a trio of performances by Rema, 2BABA and Cavemen on afrikashrine.tv. It is a platform where all Afrobeat lovers can tap into and be part of magical performances and happenings at the New Afrika Shrine, any time and from anywhere in the world.

The original Shrine was created in the 70s by Abami Eda himself, Fela Anikulapo Kuti. Following his death in 1997, his eldest children, Femi and Yeni, lovingly built the New Afrika Shrine in his honour. The entertainment centre located in Ikeja, Lagos, which serves as the host location of the annual Felabration music festival is set to take the magic that is Afrobeat to every nook and cranny of the world through this exciting new direction.

From May 1, 2022, www.afrikashrine.tv will broadcast live, everything that takes place in the iconic, 2,500 capacity venue. With a monthly payment of just $5, subscribers will gain full access to the programme which is packed full to the brim with outstanding live performances from Aramide, Chike, Falana, Discovery Night, Ayra Starr, Peruzzi, Femi Kuti, Seun Kuti, Made Kuti, and many more! All live-streamed performances are available for a further seven days.

In addition to the addictive sounds from the shrine, there will be sprinkles of comedy, dance and drama – a package where subscribers will have unfettered access to Fela documentaries, historical recordings and concerts, including never-before-seen footage, from anywhere in the world.

