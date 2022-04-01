Zikel Cosmetics Launches New Collection

Mary Nnah

Zikel Cosmetics, a homegrown makeup brand recently added to the beauty industry in Nigeria, as it launched its latest product, the Skin Fit collection.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the new product, the CEO of Zikel Cosmetics, Mr. Kelvin Ezike said, “Over time we have noticed that people love affordable luxury, and is the catching point for Zikel.

He said that with the new collection, Zikel is bringing something new to the market.

Stressing further, he said that Zikel is affordable luxury adding, “We always take that into consideration before we do anything”.

SkinFit is a collection of nine revolutionary products in one. It comprises a powder, concealer, foundation, liquid foundation, liquid eyeliner, lip gloss, lip liner, and more.

“This collection is different from what we used to have before. We are trying to create something for high-end consumers. Affordable Luxury is our niche, and we put that into consideration before we do anything,” Ezike said.

