Wabote Commissions Tag Energy Facility in Port Harcourt

Mary Nnah

The Executive Secretary of Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Simbi Wabote recently commissioned another facility of Tag Energy Limited in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

While commending the effort of the state government for creating the enabling environment for businesses to initiate and complete their growth plans within the city rather than relocate to other cities or states, Wabote said Nigerian Oil and Gas service companies play very crucial roles in the provision of services for the sustenance and growth of the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

“We currently have about 8,500 service companies registered in the NCDMB NOGIC-JQS portal, offering diverse services including engineering, fabrication, procurement, drilling services, logistics, exploration, and seismic services, installation and commissioning, inspection and testing, project management, finance, and insurance, and many others as listed in the Schedule of NOGICD Act (2010).

“In the year 2021 alone, 1,299 oil and gas service providers registered on our NOGIC-JQS platform in a remarkable rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic downturn.

“We are here today to celebrate the achievement of one of the resilient companies offering some of these services to the industry and is slowly and steadily making its mark in the provision of top-notch services to a diverse clientele in the oil and gas industry”, he said.

Tag Energy Limited, an integrated service company offering a comprehensive range of oilfield products and services in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry, Wabote said

has continued to streamline its services into three major areas namely; Flange Management Services, Valve Maintenance & Assembling, and Inspection, Repair, and Maintenance (IRM) to provide much-needed support to its customer base, helping them to achieve optimal performance and maximize operational efficiency.

“It is important to highlight that TAG Energy has not limited itself to the oil and gas industry but is also delivering a comprehensive range of services to customers in the petrochemical, power, and manufacturing industries.

“I do not doubt that these are just the beginning, and we will continue to see greater strides from TAG Energy thereby contributing to our goal of achieving 70 per cent Nigerian Content in the oil and gas industry”, Wabote added.

Speaking at the event, CEO of Tag Energy, Mr. Yemi Gbadamosi said the launching of a new valve service centre at Port Harcourt would serve as a training centre for young Nigerians who suffer more of the negative impact of the exploration and production activities.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

