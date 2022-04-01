THINGS FALL APART

Words fail me as I think about the loss of lives and the obituaries that our nation have to deal with in three days our country has been under siege. It’s sad to say but we are at war. Kaduna has been pounded in three days while we live in denial, we denied the airport attack and now two rail attacks in 48 hours and finally our Eagles didn’t qualify for the World Cup. It’s just a reminder that we need a total reset in Nigeria.

It has to be said something is fundamentally wrong and these failures continue to hurt us. Last year when the trains were attacked the minister of transportation was quick to deny the story and now lives have been lost.

Football fans also damaged the stadium in Abuja which I think was useless. Why damage a newly renovated stadium? As all of this continues we have high cost of diesel and living costs are mounting. So many questions and the sad part is that there are no answers. It will take over 24 hours for the government to respond. Some posit that politics is involved and I shudder to ask at the expense of peoples’ lives? In my sadness we need a reset.

Rufai Oseni, rufaioseni@gmail.com

