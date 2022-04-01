TETFUND: THE NEW HELMSMAN



Adams Abonu pays tribute to Sonny Echono, executive secretary, TETFund



While public service is often perceived as an opportunity to serve the purpose of government as it relates to providing essential services to those being governed, there are those within the space that finds it

as a viable avenue to leave enduring examples. A brief reflection on the history of public service in Nigeria is replete with individuals who brought on board raw character and distinguished themselves in the line of public duty. The names of Chief Jerome Udoji, renowned public servant of the ‘’Udoji Award’’ fame; Simeon Adebo; Alilu Akilu; Joseph Imoukkhuede, and other sterling examples heralded a golden era for public service in Nigeria.



In recent times, some reputable public servants emerged within the public service space who showed adequate commitment to institutional reforms viz-a-viz efficient service delivery. The likes of Ambassador Abu Obe, erstwhile Head of Service of the federation; Professor Tunji Olaopa, a retired permanent secretary and sound intellectual who left indelible footprints in calling national attention to reforms in the public sector; Dr. Sam Abah of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), and more.



Enter Mr. Sonny Echono. Suffice to say that the trajectory of

the renowned public administrator is a testament to the convergence of personal character, administrative acumen and historical dynamics that makes Echono a doyen of public service in Nigeria. Born on December 16, 1962 in Otukpo, Benue State, Echono had his earliest

education at the St. Mary’s Primary School in Otukpo before proceeding to Jos, where he completed his primary and secondary education at St. Theresa’s Primary School and St. Murumba’s Secondary School respectively. Echono was the best graduating student of his set. He

was later to enrol for his A-Level at Murtala College

of Arts, Sciences and Technology in Makurdi. In 1980, Echono was

admitted into the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria to study

Architecture and graduated with Master’s degree

in 1985.



Echono joined the Benue State Housing Agency upon completion of his National Youths Service in 1986 briefly before joining the federal

civil service in 1987 where a sterling career spanning close to 35

years begun in earnest. Within this period, Echono served in various

capacities in the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing including as

Secretary, Implementation Committee on National Housing Policy-1991 to 1995; Secretary, Special projects Task Force, 1992-1995; Secretary, Committee on Lands and Housing,1993-1995; Special Assistant to

Permanent Secretary,1994-1999; head, Council Affairs and Parastatal, 2003/04; Secretary, Ministerial Tenders Board,2004 – 2005.



When the idea of procurement reforms was revitalized within the public sector at the twilight of the President Jonathan administration, Echono’s experience came handy as he was among the first civil servants assigned to the Budget Monitoring and Price Intelligence Unit, popularly known as Due Process Office in February 2015.



Not one to rest on his oars in his quest for personal development,

Echono went on to acquire a Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) from University of Calabar in 2002; Mater of Business Administration (MBA) from Benue State University in 2004; Master of Science, Procurement Management from University of Turin in Italy in 2011.

His sound knowledge of the procurement process earned him top spots as Director of Procurement in several federal ministries including Defence, Water Resources, Environment, Agriculture and Power.



His elevation to the position of permanent secretary in the federal

civil service in October 2014 was in recognition of his shining

performances in his earlier postings. Echono went on to serve in the

ministries of Agriculture and Rural Development (2014-2015);

Communications (2015-2017) and Education (2017-2022). In these

capacities, the refined public servant brought the core aspect of his

character to bear as he distinguished himself in service to

fatherland.



Mr. Echono also contributed in no mean feat to the development

of architecture in Nigeria. Beginning as secretary of the

Admissions Committee in 1991, he rose through the professional ranks to be elected as president of the Nigerian Institute of Architects in November 2019, a position he judiciously manages till date.



This thoroughbred public servant attended several management courses at top notch institutions across the globe including the Oxford and Cambridge universities in the UK; the Japan institute of Development Studies and at the reputable Harvard Business School in America.



Upon his retirement from civil service in January 2022, President

Buhari, who obviously appreciates the Echono brand of distinction and integrity, picked him to be the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary

Education Trust Fund (TETFUND). For a man who administered the

behemoth called federal ministry of education with various agencies

and parastatals including TETFUND, he understandably is adept with the requirement of his new assignment.

He hit the ground running upon his assumption of office by declaring that his dispensation would focus on curriculum delivery systems in schools, adding that this would make graduates from tertiary institutions more relevant not just in employability but in job creation. Information and Communications Technology (ICT) would also be accorded a right of place to improve curriculum development with focus on human infrastructure at TETFUND in this new dispensation.



‘’We have done so well in physical infrastructure and we will continue to do so but we also must focus on those we entrusted with the evaluation of our students. We must focus on the type of curriculum that is being taught and the

delivery system,’’ he declared upon taking duties

from his predecessor.



As a funding agency, the role of TETFUND in the quality of tertiary

education in Nigeria cannot be overemphasised. How the intervention

funds would be judiciously utilized to achieve desired objectives at

the face of dwindling revenues would be another testimony to the

strength of character and unblemished antecedents of the new executive secretary. There is no doubt that Echono would justify the

confidence reposed in him.



Abonu, a public affairs consultant, writes from Asokoro, Abuja

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

