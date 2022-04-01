Sokoto: Groups Buy Governorship Forms for Bafarawa’s Son

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Fifteen groups of youths in Sokoto State have purchased Expression of Interest and nomination forms for Sagir Attahiru Bafarawa to contest the governorship election of the state in 2023 on the platform of the People Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking on behalf of the groups, Alhaji Nura Farouk said they are made of youths who believed in the capacity of Sagir Bafarawa to lead the state.

He maintained that as a commissioner, Sagir had performed excellently hence the need to call on him to contest in the forthcoming election in 2023.

According to Farouk, “Our call is hinged on the capacity of Sagir; we are all in Sokoto, and we know the father as a former governor of this state who performed excellently, and we believe that as a young man, Sagir will do better.”

Responding Sagir Bafarawa thanked the groups for the confidence reposed in him, saying he will never disappoint them if given the mandate to govern the state.

He noted that it was time for the youths to take their destiny in their hands.

Meanwhile, six groups from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbe Local Government Area of the state led by Ibrahim Umar said they have defected from their party to the PDP.

The groups said their decision to dump their former party was to join hands with Sagir to make sure he emerge the governor of the state in 2023.

In a related development the former Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Murhtar Shagari, yesterday declared his intention to contest for the governorshio of the state.

Briefing journalists after meeting with PDP stakeholders at the party secretariat in Sokoto, Shagari said he was in the race to consolidate on the achievements of the state Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

The former Minister of Water Resources noted that he was one among few politicians in the country that do not believe in jumping ship, hence a need to reward him for his loyalty.

