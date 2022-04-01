NowNow Reaffirms Commitment to Financial Inclusion in Nigeria

Emma Okonji

Fast-growing Fintech and digital banking platform, NowNow, has reaffirmed its commitment to further drive financial empowerment as well as introduce new products and services to Nigerians.

The new products and services will further enhance its already existing services, consumer banking, agency banking and merchant payment solutions.

Founded in 2018 and licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria, NowNow is now one of the leading African digital banking platforms whose mission is to deliver best in class financial services. The Company has built an ecosystem that digitizes payments and creates access to financial services for agents, consumers and businesses. NowNow’s mobile-based Agency Banking solution will boost financial inclusion in rural and urban communities using simplified branchless banking initiatives.

Speaking its commitment at media parley in Lagos on Wednesday,

the Partnership Director of NowNow Digital Services, Lekan Akinjide, said: “We are a leading Fintech and financial services enabler. Not only are we providing services that capture those that have traditionally been neglected, but our agile ecosystem ensures that our multidimensional offering remains as a market leader. In the next phase, we will be unveiling new services for our consumers. NowNow offers more than financial inclusion, we want to educate Nigerians about Financial services by teaching them how to manage their money to help them achieve financial independence. Our goal is to provide financial services to all those that have been neglected by the traditional financial sector.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

