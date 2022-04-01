Ndidi Out for Rest of the Season

Super Eagles and Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury in major blow to the King Power Stadium. The Nigeria international midfielder underwent surgery after coming off during Leicester’s UEFA Europa Conference League last-16, second leg tie with Rennes on March 17.

His manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed Ndidi won’t feature again this season and will rehabilitate with the aim of returning for the start of pre-season.

‘It’s unfortunate. He’s been a brilliant player for me in my time here. He picked up a nasty injury that has had to have surgery on and he’ll recover now until June.’ It comes as a setback in Leicester’s ambitions to become the first winners of the Europa Conference League, with Dutch side PSV Eindhoven awaiting them in the quarter-finals. Winning that competition would return the Foxes to the Europa League for next season as they currently sit only 10th in the Premier League table.

Ndidi, 25, has made 31 appearances in all competitions for Leicester this season, scoring two goals. He was an ever-present for Super Eagles in January’s Africa Cup of Nations but they exited to Tunisia at the last-16 stage.

The knee injury prevented Ndidi playing for Nigeria in the two-leg World Cup qualifying play-off ties against Ghana. Eagles lost on away goals following a 1-1 draw with the Black Stars in Abuja on Tuesday and so won’t be playing in Qatar later this year.

