Navy Vows to Restore Security along Coastal Waters

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Nigerian Navy has assured genuine business operators within the catchment area of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) of conducive environment for their business to thrive along the maritime domain.

Equally, the Navy warned those in illegal oil bunkering and oil theft operating within the Eastern Naval Command to desist from it and mend their ways else the full wrath of the law would catch up them.

The Flag Officer Commanding, the Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Ibrahim Dewu, gave the reassurance during his maiden familiarisation visits to NNS Jubilee in Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State yesterday.

He vowed that the Nigerian Navy would restored security along the coastal water of the Command to ensure business operators have a peaceful working environment.

According to him, “I am assuring the community and legitimate business owners operating within ENC that with their supports and support of other stakeholders, we are going to provide an enabling environment for business to thrive.”

Dewu explained that on his assumption of work, he finds it necessary to go round all the units and ships under his command in the ENC.

Promising to look into the short comings of the command, he said: “I have gone round to carry out on-the-spot assessment of all the operations within the ENC, of course there are challenges from my men which will surely be addressed.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

