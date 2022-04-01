I Am Living My Dream, Getting Ready For The Big Moment – Damirex

Having carved a passion for music from a tender age and being determined to walk the path of making good music,  Oluwadamilare Abe, popularly known as Damirex appears to  be living his dream

 Singer, songwriter and record producer who rose to fame in 2021after releasing  his debut single ‘NO MORE’ that went viral, seems to be making his plans and dreams come to life through his continuous collaborations with other top tier artistes.

The South African-based singer recalled how he was rated as one of the most brightest and multi talented students of  University of Lagos (Unilag)  during his days and when speaking further, enthused that his plan is to remain relevant in the entertainment circle for as long as possible.

“The dream for me has always been to make waves through  my music, because  music is something I grew up with, it has become  a huge part of my life and my earnest desire is to remain relevant and unforgettable in this industry.  I want people to remember the name Damirex,”he said.

Damirex who is a signee to his record label,Lyrical Records has said that he will release more songs and collaborate with more artists in 2022 to the delight of his fans and listeners.

“This year I already have projects in the  oven which I will be relaxing subsequently,  I aim to please, and I hope that all my projects I have planned for this year gets my fans excited”,  he added.