For Owo Anietie, NFT Space Is All About Community And Giving

Given succor to less privileged in the society for the Dream Catchers Academy has become a reality since the conception of the idea, from one Nigerian brightest brain in the NFT emerging sector with the commencement of the first free

formal and arts education academy in Nigeria

This became vehemently possible when some group of young girls took to a social media platform to express their joy with the caption ‘we now have a school, all thanks to you.’

According to them, the free formal and arts education academy in Nigeria which started the process of building the Academyin 2020, noted that the school would transform their lives mostly comprising indigent/orphaned girls who have experienced neglect and homelessness.

As the founder, Owo Anietie, noted that he has always loved the world of computer graphics, animation, 3D and motion design hence why he attended an advertising school and to contribute to society.

He said, “the NFT community was fascinating to him, and in September 2021 when he launched Afrodriods, a PFP 12k NFT project – a story of machines that come to life in a dystopian future after human carelessness and disregard for the planet has led to the annihilation of mankind.”

Owo who envisaged more than a story, that he calls Afrofuturism, recognises Africa as humanity’s origin and mankind’s last hope, “a core concept of Afrofuturism which is building space where people can freely dream of a better life,” he noted.

With his background in painting and sculpting that has evolved to NFTs, he has been able to build this world where symbolism and the importance of African culture, stories and its heritage take centre stage.

When over 12,000 pieces of art sold within an hour of Afrodriod’s launch, a community with over 15,000 members on his discord channel, this gave him access as an artist with technology forward work, showcasing his work all over the world.

He also caught the attention of The MetaArt club, making him find purpose in his art not just for himself but for the society he cares about.

Since the launch of AfroDroids, Owo and his team have given about $500,000 to a charity here in Nigeria called Dream Catchers Academy.

An academy catering to young girls who are orphans or from slum communities or abusive homes, teaching them the art of dance while providing education, shelter and food for free thereby creating a future for them through art and formal education.

These girls are transformed from being abused, neglected and uneducated to being given quality education, good shelter, arts education and being taught life skills.

To this cause, Owo contributes around 20 percent of his proceeds to the Dream Catchers academy which so far has come to well over $100,000 within 2021 alone. This money goes to the building of shelter and a school, purchase of learning devices, school buses, and funding for the health of the children.

Owo sees this kind of support “as a vital step in attaining the short and long term goals of Dream Catchers Academy such as education assessment and placement, placement in specific art programs the child has shown potential in, psychological and emotional well being, high learning outcomes, merited scholarships to both local and international colleges and so on.”

On the 24th of March, 2022, The Dream Catcher’s Academy announced the completion of the new free school built for the children and specifically thanked Afrodriods, Owo’s project, for his support.

This is the mission Owo has always had in mind with his project. To build an NFT art project that goes beyond putting out tokens but also to tell African stories and use that to impact his society.

In Owo’s works, he touches and educates people on other subject matters like global warming, climate change, pollution, racism and social injustice while telling the stories of Africa’s heritage and culture.

He calls this the aim of his work, to find freedom and purpose in his art and make an impact in the lives of others with that.

