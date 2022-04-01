Fast-rising Nigerian Singer, Litup, Releass EP

Fast rising Nigerian singer Litup, has released his EP, Litup, which is a quick follow-up to his hit single ‘All My Guys’ that has enjoyed massive playtime on various music platforms

This talented artiste keeps showing his talents, with positive vibes, lyrics, and melody. This was evident in his tracks, jumping on super mad beats produced by Nameless Production in the industry.The five (5) tracker showcases Litup’s unique talents in singing skills to create incredible music.

From “Nwa” to “Muluanya” to the popular “All My Guys” to “Imakwa” to “Billionare”, one fact is so evident that is, excellent fusion of a few trending genres and relatable lyrics.

