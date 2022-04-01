Eguavoen, Others Sacked as Eagles’ Technical Crew Disbanded



Following the failure of the Super Eagles of Nigeria to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the erstwhile Technical Adviser, Augustine Eguavoen has stepped down from that position with immediate effect.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed the disengagement of Eguavoen and his assistants yesterday. It said the two-and-half years contract offered the coaches has been withdrawn while all the entire crew including Emmanuel Amuneke, Joseph Yobo, Salisu Yusuf and goalkeeper trainer, Aloysius Agu have all been sacked.

A new crew will be announced after a proper review to lead the new charge of reinvigorating the Super Eagles to face future challenges appropriately. “We thank the coaches and team officials for their service to the nation and wish them success in their future endeavours,” said NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi.

Eguavoen, 56, was placed in interim charge of the side in December following the sacking of long-serving coach Gernot Rohr.



He led the team to the last 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations this year, and was then tasked with reaching the World Cup finals in Qatar. Nigeria’s exit at the hands of their fierce West African rivals was met by an angry reaction from home supporters, who pelted the Ghanaian delegation with missiles and damaged dugouts and advertising hoardings after staging a pitch invasion.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

