COVID-19: CSOs Berate FG over Non-inclusion in Monitoring, Distribution of Materials

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

A coalition of civil societies in Nigeria has berated the federal government over what it claims to be non-inclusion in the monitoring of procurement for corruption prevention, as well as supervision in the distribution of the COVID-19 relief materials.

It reiterated that the initial measures to contain COVID-19 was followed by the government’s approval of N15 billion to support national efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that more support was received from private donors, corporate bodies and financial institutions among others.

In a document which was signed on behalf of the CSOs, the Executive Director of Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, said the federal government failed to demonstrate its fidelity in the way it disbursed funds, claiming that there were several reports of diversion of resources by third parties in the distribution of the relief materials.

In a cross sectional study with the use of mixed methods in data collation for the entire states, principally Lagos and Ogun States, as revealed through reports, journals, media reports, online sources, critical incident analysis to track transparency and accountability, the CSOs stated that it was clear that many responsibilities of the government were not carried out during the lockdown.

To forestall future occurrence, the CSOs called for legislation in the management of donations, grants, or loans during pandemics, epidemics and for the design of standardised frameworks of managing COVID-19 funds or resources.

They added that there should be an adoption of communication approaches to work with risk communication experts in order to design a risk communication strategy for prevention and response as well as share information accordingly.

“The federal government failed to demonstrate its fidelity to the rules in the way and manner it disbursed or distributed the funds or resources to citizens, as there were several reports and allegations of misuse it diversion or resources, third party observers in distribution monitoring teams to ensure fair and equal distribution of relief materials.

“Also, the federal government did not carry CSOs along while it was receiving COVID-19 donations or spending the funds. Hence, the anti-corruption protocol for the PTF in charge of monitoring procurement and financial transactions developed by the ICPC or corruption prevention in COVID -19 relief measures was not far reaching.

“Essentially, there was poor involvement of CSOs, local authorities, and traditional leaders among others and the misuse of ICTs for phishing misinformation and further fraudulent activities by various interest groups and criminal organisations,” the coalition stated.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

